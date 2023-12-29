ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In a significant development for Maryland’s judicial system, the District Court of Maryland is set to expand its electronic filing system for failure to pay rent cases to a statewide level. Starting from January 2, 2024, all 23 Maryland counties will be able to process these filings electronically through the Maryland Electronic Courts (MDEC) system. This move marks a considerable advancement in the court’s technology adoption to streamline legal processes.

The District Courts in Baltimore County and Prince George’s County operate with this system. Baltimore City is scheduled to join the initiative in May 2024, coinciding with the launch of MDEC in the city. This phased implementation underscores the judiciary’s commitment to modernizing its operations across the state.

Electronic filing (e-filing) offers a swift and user-friendly alternative to traditional paper-based submissions, enhancing the efficiency of court operations. It allows users to submit multiple cases simultaneously using certified bulk filing service providers. The Judiciary has made a list of these certified providers available on its MDEC e-filing and landlord-tenant webpage, ensuring easy access to necessary resources.

The adoption of e-filing for rent cases began with its successful launch in Baltimore County in June 2022, followed by Prince George’s County. The positive response and effectiveness of the program in these counties have paved the way for its broader implementation. Chief Judge John P. Morrissey of the District Court of Maryland expressed satisfaction with the progress, noting, “The launch of the E-rent program in Baltimore County in June 2022 and last month in Prince George’s County has proven to be effective and successful, and we are pleased to soon be able to offer this service statewide by the spring of 2024 when Baltimore City launches MDEC. We are now able to advance this technology-based improvement to all jurisdictions.”

The move towards electronic filing is part of a broader effort to modernize the Maryland Judiciary. It aligns with the digital transformation trends in various sectors, aiming to make legal processes more accessible and efficient. All individuals and entities involved in failure to pay rent cases are encouraged to utilize the e-filing system. For additional information on registration and the e-filing process, interested parties are directed to the MDEC e-filing and landlord-tenant webpage.

This statewide implementation of electronic filing for rent cases in Maryland represents a significant step forward in the judicial system’s adaptation to the digital age. It promises to make the legal filing process more efficient and accessible, reflecting the Judiciary’s commitment to leveraging technology for better service delivery.

