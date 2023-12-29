(PIKESVILLE, MD) – As New Year’s Eve approaches this Sunday, Maryland State Police are intensifying their efforts to ensure road safety, emphasizing the need for motorists to abstain from impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving during the celebrations.

The enforcement campaign will see troopers from all 23 barracks across the state, including the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort (SPIDRE) team, actively patrolling areas with high rates of DUI incidents. This heightened vigilance is made possible through funding from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office.

A key component of the initiative is collaboration with allied law enforcement and other state agencies, aiming to enforce laws effectively and engage in community outreach. Efforts include utilizing social media platforms and electronic billboards to spread awareness.

The Maryland State Police have organized their efforts into regional operations:

Eastern Region : Troopers from barracks in Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne, and Salisbury will focus on U.S. Routes 301, 20, 50, 404, 13, 413, and surrounding county roads.

: Troopers from barracks in Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne, and Salisbury will focus on U.S. Routes 301, 20, 50, 404, 13, 413, and surrounding county roads. Central Region : Operations in College Park, Forestville, Golden Ring, Rockville, Waterloo, and Westminster will cover MD Route 5, I-495, I-695, I-83, and their respective county areas.

: Operations in College Park, Forestville, Golden Ring, Rockville, Waterloo, and Westminster will cover MD Route 5, I-495, I-695, I-83, and their respective county areas. Western Region : The Cumberland, Frederick, Hagerstown, and McHenry barracks will patrol I-68, I-81, I-70, Route 219, and their local regions.

: The Cumberland, Frederick, Hagerstown, and McHenry barracks will patrol I-68, I-81, I-70, Route 219, and their local regions. Northern Region : Troopers in the Bel Air, JFK Memorial Highway, and North East barracks will focus on I-95 and adjacent county roads.

: Troopers in the Bel Air, JFK Memorial Highway, and North East barracks will focus on I-95 and adjacent county roads. Southern Region: Enforcement in the Annapolis, Glen Burnie, La Plata, Leonardtown, and Prince Frederick areas will include U.S. Route 301, MD Route 5, Route 50, I-97, and local roads.

Police are urging drivers to exercise caution and plan for a safe journey. This includes adhering to Maryland’s Move Over laws, which require motorists to change lanes or slow down when approaching vehicles with warning signals.

For those attending New Year’s Eve gatherings, the Maryland State Police advise:

Designating a sober driver beforehand.

If driving, abstain from drinking. Alcohol and driving are a dangerous combination.

Opting for public transportation, taxis, or ride-share services if a sober driver is unavailable.

Preventing friends from driving if they appear impaired.

Reporting suspected impaired drivers by calling 911 immediately.

The Maryland State Police extend their wishes for a safe and joyful New Year to all.

