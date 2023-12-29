According to Recovery Centers of America (RCA) Capital Region experts in Waldorf, Md., many people use the first month of the year as a launching pad for either maintaining sobriety or seeking solutions that will lead to a full year of health. Aiming to be part of a broader community that celebrates healthy living, RCA Capital Region offers tools and services – both inpatient and outpatient – that ease the path to recovery. RCA Capital Region hopes these tips are useful for anyone seeking a healthy start to 2024 and all the following months.

Remember that although Dry January is generally thought of as complete abstinence from indulging in alcohol, for those who are addicted, suddenly stopping the use of alcohol may cause withdrawal and can be fatal. Regular drinkers should consult their doctors before completely discontinuing alcohol use. If you detect withdrawal symptoms while participating in Dry January, reach out to an addiction treatment center or consult with a treatment specialist. For more information on withdrawal, visit the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA).

RCA Capital Region’s 2024 Dry January Tips

Set goals. Forget resolutions; what are your intentions this year? What steps do you need to take to get there? Focusing on your goals will make you less likely to be tempted by drugs or alcohol. If you are in recovery, you can also use your sobriety goals as a way to connect with other people who are in recovery. Sharing your goals and plans for the future can help you stay connected to your sobriety and maintain your motivation.

Connect with family and friends. Our connection to others keeps us grounded, rooted in our communities, and focused on leading successful lives. Use January to solidify and reconnect those relationships, setting the tone for the coming year. Call at least one person in your recovery support system each day if you are in recovery. Commit to attending in-person or virtual meetings regularly. Keep this in mind: Meeting Makers Make It! If traveling, attend meetings and stay close to your support network. If you need help, pick up the phone and call a support companion.

Get back to basics. Are you feeling overwhelmed by your recovery intentions or even the prospects of surviving January without a drink? Focus on basic self-care such as getting adequate sleep, drinking enough water, and making healthy food choices. Individual choices toward healthy behaviors such as these do add up. Each intention is meaningful and builds a foundation for full-year success.

Lean on an expert. Struggling to maintain sobriety? Turn to a professional for advice, new strategies, and a deeper understanding of the forces behind your struggles. If you suspect you need help, there are many options available. Concerned about maintaining family and career commitments while in treatment? Ask about outpatient and Workflex inpatient programs that fit your schedule and lifestyle.

Focus on overall physical and mental health and wellness. Exercising daily, even just going for a 20-minute walk, is great for your physical and mental health. Take time to get active, creating whatever workout regimen is most fun and sustainable. Also, take time to slow down, using meditation to clear your mind and keep you focused on your goals and things that are most important to you. In addition to regular physical activity and stress management, sleep hygiene is critical to supporting physical and emotional well-being.

Seek out healthy activities. If you know attending a certain party, dinner, or other gathering will put your sobriety at risk, it's OK to say no. There are plenty of other activities that don't involve drugs or alcohol. Seek them out and companionship from others who are also abstaining from alcohol in January. Often, avoiding alcohol means avoiding people who are intoxicated or who are trying to get you to join them.

To learn more about the services offered by Recovery Centers of America Capital Region, please visit https://recoverycentersofamerica.com/locations/waldorf-maryland. If you or your loved one is struggling with drug or alcohol addiction, our staff is available 24/7. Call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-722-2669) for help today.

