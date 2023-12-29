Southern Maryland is exciting as it prepares for live music and events. Residents and visitors alike can look forward to a vibrant showcase of local talent and entertainment options that appeal to diverse tastes.

From rock to country, classical to contemporary, the region is set to come alive with musical sounds and the thrill of live performances.

Lynn Erion produces the music schedule.

Friday – December 29th

5:00pm – Greg Barrick – Greene Turtle Sports Bar – La Plata MD

5:00pm – Blakbyrds – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD

8:00pm – John Luskey – Anglers Seafood Bar & Grill – Solomons MD

8:00pm – Nightcap – Action Lounge & Billiards – Leonardtown MD

8:00pm – Copper Pennies – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

8:00pm – DirtyWorx – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Saturday – December 30th

2:00pm – Josh Airhart – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – Alan Prather – Corteau Vineyards – Mechanicsville MD

6:00pm – Kaitlyn Croker – Ruddy Duck Brewery & Grill – Solomons MD

8:00pm – Southbound 4 – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – Paradox – Buckets Bar & Grill – Lusby MD

8:00pm – Amateur Hour – The Tavern – Saint Leonard – MD

9:00pm – Doc Marten & the Flannels – Apehangers Bar – Bel Alton MD

10:00pm – Red Bullett – Lord Calvert Bowling – Prince Frederick MD

Sunday – December 31st – New Years Eve

1:00pm – Richard Wagner – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

6:30pm – New Years Eve Party – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/ Paradox, Amateur Hour, RoachZilla, Horse Grenade,Molldyer, The Young Swains, Stereo Purple –

8:00pm – Landing Mary – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

8:00pm – The Neverland Band – Gridiron Grill – Callaway MD

8:00pm – Luskey & Ferro & Friends – Pirates Cove – Galesville MD

8:00pm – New Years Eve Party – The Rex Theatre – Leonardtown MD w/ Wakefield, Count Your Blessings, Hit or Miss & Minus One

8:00pm – Social – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:30pm – HydraFX – Dockside Restaurant & Tiki Bar – Colonial Beach VA

9:00pm – Mike Mead – Phil’s Place – Hughesville MD

Monday – January 1st

12:00pm – Pathless / Cover Your 6 – Potomac Gardens – Coltons Point MD

5:30pm – Brandy D – Festival of Lights @ Annemarie Gardens – Solomons MD

7:00pm – Karaoke w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Tuesday – January 2nd

5:00pm – John Luskey – Heritage 485 – Prince Frederick MD

7:00pm – Karaoke – Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD

7:00pm – Open Mic – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD

Wednesday – January 3rd

5:00pm – Hyland Brothers – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/Greg Barrick

