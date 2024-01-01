ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – In a challenging face-off at the Seahawk Holiday Classic, the St. Mary’s College men’s basketball team concluded its 2023 season with a defeat. The Saturday afternoon game, which saw the Seahawks fall 83-59 to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, was marked by a spirited effort from St. Mary’s guards, Daryn Alexander and Micah Henry, who together scored 37 points.

The game commenced with St. Mary’s College, holding a 6-7 record, taking a swift initial lead. The Seahawks showcased their early dominance with a score of 15-5 at 14:23. This was largely thanks to contributions from Henry and senior captain Hollique Johnson, each scoring four points. However, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy responded quickly, standing at an 8-2 record.

Credit: Chuck Steenburgh / St. Mary's College of Maryland

As the first half progressed, the Bears of the Coast Guard Academy found their pace. Sparked by Trevor Parks’ fastbreak layup, they embarked on a significant 25-5 run. This impressive streak included ten successful shots out of eleven attempts and five three-pointers. This turnaround allowed the Bears to seize the lead, ending the first half ahead at 37-32.

The second half saw the Coast Guard Academy maintaining their momentum, with an outstanding 72-percent shooting accuracy from the floor. They extended their lead with a 21-6 run, achieving a 20-point advantage at 58-38, only 14:24 into the half.

St. Mary’s College struggled to keep pace, finishing with a 38.3-percent shooting accuracy and scoring ten second-chance points. Meanwhile, the Bears boasted a 57.9 percent field goal percentage and a 44.8 percent success rate from the three-point range. Their defense was equally strong, with 13 steals and 19 points gained from 17 turnovers by St. Mary’s.

Alexander was a standout player for St. Mary’s, leading with a season-high of 24 points and nine rebounds. He also contributed significantly in assists and steals. Henry added 13 points to the team’s total. In contrast, the Bears were propelled by Elijah Parent’s 22 points and Jordan Frazer’s 21, marking their fourth consecutive victory.

St. Mary’s College hopes to rebound from this setback in their upcoming games. They are scheduled to play against Salisbury on January 3rd and against Penn College on January 6th, both at the MPOARC Arena in St. Mary’s City, Maryland. These matches present an opportunity for the Seahawks to regain their footing and start the new year on a stronger note.

