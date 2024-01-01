LEONARDTOWN, MD – As the year draws to a close, State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling of St. Mary’s County reviews a year marked by significant achievements in justice, transparency, and community engagement. Sworn in on January 3, 2023, Sterling, the first woman and first Asian-American in this role, focused her inaugural address on transparency, integrity, and accountability, strongly emphasizing supporting victims and prosecuting violent offenders.

This year saw historic appointments under Sterling’s leadership. Ashley Sowls, Keshara McGee, and Kirstin Riddle made history as the first African American prosecutors in the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. These appointments reflect a commitment to diversity and inclusion within the legal system.

In a notable advancement, Sterling’s office secured $842,393 in grant funding. This achievement, led by the office’s first grant coordinator, will support technological enhancements, victim services, and stronger gun violence prosecution, contributing to a safer community.

Another significant development was the establishment of the Victim Advocacy Division in January 2023. This division, a first for the office, aims to provide comprehensive support to crime victims. It is set to expand its services further, including enhanced victim notifications, mental health services, and K-9 companion services during court proceedings.

Legislative advocacy has been a key focus for Sterling. Collaborating with Senator Jack Bailey, Delegate Brian Crosby, and Annie Kenny, a mother advocating for stronger legal protections, Sterling played a pivotal role in passing a law that broadens the definition of “crime of violence” for child protection and extends lifetime sexual offender supervision.

The Sterling administration has achieved many convictions and sentences, underscoring its dedication to justice for victims.

Community outreach has been another area of significant progress. Highlights include the 39th annual Project Graduation, the inaugural Badges for Basketball event in partnership with the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, the first annual Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Kickball game, participation in the 20th annual Shop with a Cop event, the Torch Run for Special Olympics, and National Night Out.

Recognizing the importance of public safety, the State’s Attorney’s Office participated in the “Slow Down St. Mary’s” traffic safety initiative, reducing fatalities and tackling speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving.

Embracing technology, the office launched a digital case management system. This innovative approach enhances legal proceedings through data-driven insights, streamlined case management, and improved decision-making processes.

As 2023 ends, Jaymi Sterling and her St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office team reaffirm their dedication to justice, innovation, and community welfare. Sterling thanks the community for their ongoing support and collaboration. The office, rooted in transparency, dedication, and justice, looks forward to another impactful year, striving to maintain a safe and secure St. Mary’s County.

Like this: Like Loading...