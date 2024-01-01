Cmdr. Rebecca Anderson Credit: NAVAIR

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – This year marks the golden jubilee of women’s integration into naval aviation. This journey began in 1973 when women first began flight training in Pensacola, Florida. Women have expanded their roles over the past five decades, leading and serving in every facet of naval aviation.

U.S. Navy’s report titled “50 Years of Women Flying in the Navy” reflects on women’s varied roles over the years. They have piloted strike missions, hunted submarines, safeguarded our nuclear assets, conducted global logistical operations, and led rescue missions on sea and land. Women have also risen to command aircraft carriers, air wings, and squadrons and ventured into space. This anniversary is a tribute to the pioneering “First Six” and all the women aviators who have followed in their footsteps, significantly strengthening the nation and the Navy.

A critical yet lesser-known aspect of women’s contributions to naval aviation is their involvement in the Take Charge and Move Out (TACAMO) mission. This mission is vital in connecting the president and secretary of defense with naval ballistic missile forces during crises. Vern Lochausen, a retired commodore and TACAMO community member, notes that TACAMO has been a leader in including and promoting women. Since 1989, women have formed about a quarter of the operational squadrons flying TACAMO missions, according to an article in Proceedings magazine.

These women have been trailblazers not only in TACAMO but in other aviation sectors as well. Notable among them are Lt. Janine Igou and Lt. Sue Harter, the first TACAMO squadron pilots; Vice Adm. Nora Tyson, the first woman to command a carrier strike group and 3rd Fleet commander; Rear Adm. Margaret Klein, the first woman commandant of midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy; and Vice Adm. Robin Braun, the first woman to lead the U.S. Navy Reserve.

Continuing this legacy, women at the Naval Air Systems Command’s Airborne Strategic Command, Control, and Communications Program Office (PMA-271) play crucial roles. They oversee the E-6B Mercury fleet and are developing the next-generation TACAMO aircraft through the E-XX program. One such notable figure is Cmdr Rebecca Anderson, PMA-271’s military assistant program manager for logistics. Anderson, who enlisted in the Navy 20 years ago, has significantly improved the E-6B fleet’s efficiency, reducing depot turnaround time.

Reflecting on her career, Anderson shares her journey from teaching to enlisting in the Navy out of a desire to travel and make an impact. She has held various roles, including a Strategic Communications Wing 1 maintenance officer, and credits mentors like Cmdr. Mike Barriere and Capt. Michael Mulhern for her growth. Her fascination with the TACAMO mission and her commitment to contributing to national security is evident.

Anderson leads teams to resolve fleet and depot issues in her current role. She attributes her success to humility and the ability to build relationships, emphasizing the importance of listening and understanding different perspectives. Anderson, who hasn’t faced gender discrimination, encourages women interested in naval careers to focus on hard work and let their work speak for itself.

On the 50th anniversary of women in naval aviation, Anderson appreciates the path paved by her predecessors and looks forward to a future where individual achievements transcend demographics. Her story is a testament to the evolution and impact of women in naval aviation, marking a significant chapter in the history of the U.S. Navy.

