UNSOLVED CASE FILES: The Murder of John Michalek

On December 31, 1966, a local St. George’s Island, MD, resident stopped by the White Point Tavern in Piney Point and noticed the back door was unlocked. Once inside, he found the proprietor, John Michalek, lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

Credit: Betty Frain

The investigation determined the victim was beaten in the head with a frying pan from the kitchen of White Point Tavern. John Michalek never regained consciousness and died from his injuries on March 1, 1967.

Robbery was initially suspected to be the motive for the assault. Still, several investigators disputed that motive, believing it was a quarrel between the victim and a known acquaintance after closing hours.

A suspect was developed, but investigators could not make a strong enough case to make an arrest.

John Michalek rests at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Silver Spring, Maryland.

