In a significant step towards fostering inclusivity and enhancing communication within its diverse community, Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) has launched a series of new Facebook pages. These pages are specifically designed to cater to families who speak Chinese, Korean, Urdu, and Vietnamese. This initiative, which builds on the existing Spanish Facebook page, aims to provide these communities with crucial school district information in their native languages.

The newly launched Facebook pages are part of AACPS’s ongoing efforts to ensure all families, regardless of their primary language, have access to important school-related information. This includes updates on the school calendar, announcements, and weather-related changes. Each of these pages can be easily accessed through the following links:

These pages are not only information portals but also interactive platforms where families can engage directly with the school district. They can post comments and questions related to the posts, with the expectation of receiving helpful responses. This interaction is crucial in helping families navigate the resources available at AACPS more effectively.

This initiative complements the AACPS Spanish Facebook page, “Escuelas Públicas del Condado de Anne Arundel,” which has been operational since August 2022. The introduction of these additional language-specific pages reflects AACPS’s commitment to embracing linguistic diversity and improving communication channels for its multicultural community.

Furthermore, AACPS has expanded its Family Information Line. This adaptation means that families who speak English, Chinese, Korean, Spanish, or Urdu now have an additional resource to make inquiries and address their specific needs. The Family Information Line can be reached at 410-222-5001. More information about this service is available at www.aacps.org/FamilyInformationLine.

AACPS continues to use its automated contact system for regular notifications to families and staff. These notifications, sent via phone, email, and text, are often tailored for outreach in various languages, ensuring that all AACPS community members are well-informed.

The launch of these multilingual Facebook pages and the adaptation of the Family Information Line are clear indications of AACPS’s dedication to creating an inclusive environment. By acknowledging and addressing the linguistic needs of its community, AACPS sets a precedent for other school districts to follow, highlighting the importance of cultural sensitivity and accessibility in educational settings.

