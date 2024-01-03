Maryland’s ambitious 5 Million Trees Initiative, launched after the passage of the Tree Solutions Now Act of 2021, is fast approaching a significant milestone. As the new year begins, the state has planted nearly 500,000 trees, signaling a solid start toward its 2031 goal. This effort is not just about greening the landscape; it’s a crucial part of Maryland’s strategy to tackle climate change and enhance community environments.

Since the initiative’s inception, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) has recorded the planting of 471,890 trees, a substantial leap towards the state’s target. 2023 alone saw the addition of over 180,000 trees, reflecting the collaborative effort of various state agencies, community groups, and individuals. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has been a key player, contributing about two-thirds of the total plantings. Students from Allegany College’s Forestry Program participate in a tree planting at Dans Mountain State Park. Maryland DNR photo.

Josh Kurtz, Secretary of the Maryland DNR, highlights the initiative’s progress: “We are already at nearly 10 percent of our goal in just two years,” he said. This achievement underscores the extensive coordination required among tree nurseries, volunteers, and numerous partner organizations.

The Tree Solutions Now Act mandated a significant focus on underserved urban areas, aiming to plant 500,000 trees in these localities to ensure equitable distribution of environmental benefits. To date, 36,745 trees have been planted in these targeted areas, marking progress toward this subset goal as well.

The initiative is more than just a tree-planting campaign; it’s integral to Maryland’s broader environmental strategy. The 2030 Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Act Plan, which seeks a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2031, is supported by this tree-planting effort. The trees act as carbon sinks, absorbing more carbon than they release, aiding in carbon sequestration and climate change mitigation.

Moreover, the initiative addresses urban heat islands and community beautification. DNR has prioritized planting in strategic locations such as waterways and coastal areas, where trees serve as natural filters, reducing water pollution.

J.T. Bowers, Associate Director of the Maryland Forest Service, is optimistic about the future: “We’re now well set up for large-scale planting. There are big steps ahead that will significantly boost our tree count.”

The initiative’s trajectory isn’t linear, as shown by the fluctuation in annual planting numbers. The 2023 figure, although lower than 2022’s 260,000 trees, doesn’t yet include all fall plantings. This variation is part of the strategic groundwork for future efforts.

Preparations are underway for an intensive planting season this spring, with plans to plant about 100,000 trees in partnership with the Maryland Park Service. Additionally, DNR has recently expanded its team, adding 13 new members, including 10 outreach specialists, to foster a broader partnership network for tree plantings. The Ayton State Tree Nursery, a significant sapling provider for the initiative, is also ramping up its capacity to meet the increasing demand.

Maintenance and care are crucial for the long-term survival of these trees, especially in communities with limited resources. DNR is committed to ensuring the well-being of these plantings, fostering their growth into mature trees.

Maryland’s tree-planting initiative is a collective effort, with contributions from various partners and organizations. The public is also invited to participate, either by planting trees and registering them online or through incentive programs like the $25 tree purchase coupon and the Gift of Trees donation program.

DNR’s 5 Million Trees program supervisor Isaac Whitmore, is available at issac.whitmore@maryland.gov for more information on how individuals and property owners can contribute to this green endeavor.

Further details about the 5 Million Tree Planting Initiative are available in MDE’s annual report, encapsulating this significant environmental milestone in Maryland’s journey towards a greener and more sustainable future.

