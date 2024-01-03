LEONARDTOWN, MD – A significant financial boost has been given to the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving and promoting local history in St. Mary’s County. The organization was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from Maryland Humanities through the Hatza Memorial SHINE Grant Program, which aims to strengthen the humanities sector.

The grant, designated for general operating funds, is expected to significantly aid the organization in its efforts to support and enhance the rich historical tapestry of the area. Dale Springer, President of the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Lighthouse Museums, expressed deep gratitude for the grant. “We are truly honored that our organization was selected for this grant funding,” Springer remarked. He emphasized the pivotal role of the funds in continuing their mission to “support and preserve local history and provide educational and leisure programming through our museums here in St. Mary’s County.”

The SHINE Grant Program is designed to support various organizations within the humanities field, including museums, historic sites, preservation and historical societies, and community and cultural organizations. This financial assistance is not restricted to any specific use within the organizations, offering recipients full flexibility to allocate funds where they are most needed. General operating expenses that can be covered include salaries, rent, utilities, supplies, equipment, and program costs.

This financial support comes at a crucial time, as many nonprofit organizations face challenges in maintaining and expanding their operations. The flexibility the SHINE Grant Program provides is particularly beneficial, allowing organizations like the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums to address immediate needs and invest in long-term sustainability and growth.

The SHINE Grant Program and its recipients are integral to Maryland’s commitment to preserving and promoting its rich historical and cultural heritage. The State of Maryland funds the program through the Maryland Historical Trust, underscoring the state’s dedication to supporting the humanities.

As one of the beneficiaries of this program, the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums stands as a testament to the valuable work being done in Maryland to keep local history alive and accessible. Through educational and leisure programming, these museums offer residents and visitors alike a chance to connect with the past and appreciate the unique history of St. Mary’s County.

For more information about the SHINE Grant Program and its recipients, visit the Maryland Humanities’ website at www.mdhumanities.org/grants. This site provides further insights into the program’s objectives, the range of organizations it supports, and its impact on the humanities sector within Maryland.

