ANNAPOLIS, MD – A former civilian employee of the Anne Arundel County Police Department has been charged with a misdemeanor theft scheme and numerous counts of misdemeanor theft following an investigation into misuse of a county-issued E-Z Pass transponder. The department became aware of the alleged theft scheme on September 26, 2023, leading to the arrest of the accused, Kenneth Moore, on January 3, 2024.

The investigation into Moore’s activities began when irregularities were noticed in using an Anne Arundel County E-Z Pass transponder. Moore, who was entrusted with a county vehicle as part of his role in the police department, is alleged to have used the E-Z Pass transponder assigned to this vehicle for personal travel in his car. Over the past three years, the transponder was reportedly used more than 70 times during Moore’s travels.

Moore’s misuse of the E-Z Pass transponder encompassed several states, including Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and New Jersey. This wide-ranging misuse raised questions about the department’s monitoring and management of county-issued equipment.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department’s internal review and subsequent investigation led to the collaboration with the State’s Attorney’s Office. After thoroughly examining the evidence and considering the alleged misuse, the State’s Attorney’s Office decided to press charges against Moore.

The charges Moore faces bring to light the challenges and potential vulnerabilities in managing resources within public service departments. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of stringent oversight and accountability, especially when using public funds and resources.

While the Anne Arundel County Police Department has not released detailed information about the specific nature of the trips Moore undertook using the county-issued E-Z Pass, the frequency and geographic spread of the usage pointed to a pattern beyond occasional or accidental use.

