ANNAPOLIS, MD — Maryland Governor Wes Moore has initiated a groundbreaking step towards enhancing the lives of the state’s aging population with the Longevity Ready Maryland Initiative. This executive order, signed today, mandates the Maryland Department of Aging to prioritize the welfare of older citizens, people with disabilities, and caregivers in all state government facets.

Governor Moore emphasized the commitment to “honor the lives and contributions of older Marylanders by expanding access to critical care and services.” The initiative is aimed at comprehensively addressing the challenges an increasingly aging demographic faces through a holistic evaluation of state programs, advocating for necessary changes, and implementing data-driven policies.

EO Signing Credit: Executive Office of the Governor of Maryland

A key aspect of the Longevity Ready Maryland plan is its unique approach. Unlike traditional aging plans that primarily focus on caring for the elderly, this initiative adopts a whole-of-life perspective. It aims to develop a coordinated strategy across various state agencies, private sectors, and other stakeholders. The plan will address real-life life challenges, including employment opportunities, a robust care workforce, adequate caregiver support, and equitable health care.

Secretary of the Maryland Department of Aging Carmel Roques envisions a future where all Marylanders, irrespective of socioeconomic status, lead healthy, financially secure, socially connected, and purposeful lives from birth to retirement. She highlights the importance of integrating a longevity lens into every government department and agency, promoting coordinated responses, and reshaping how public services are planned and delivered.

Maryland’s demographic trends underscore the urgency of such an initiative. Over a third of the state’s population is above 50, with about 1.4 million people over 60. Projections indicate that by 2035, Maryland will have nearly 2.1 million adults aged 60 and over, surpassing the number of children under 19 for the first time in the state’s history. This demographic shift brings forth potential disparities in healthcare, education, housing, and opportunities for longer, healthier lives.

The Department of Aging, under Secretary Roques, has already initiated collaborations with other state agencies. These collaborations include developing a data tool and dashboard to report longevity goals, redesigning the long-term services and supports system, and examining affordable housing options for older people.

Longevity Ready Maryland optimizes health and wellness, promotes economic opportunities, supports caregivers, and creates a more age-integrated state. This involves fostering intergenerational relationships and recognizing the older population’s potential contributions to Maryland’s social fabric.

Over the next 18 months, the Department of Aging will engage stakeholders to develop recommendations for the Longevity Ready Maryland plan, set to be implemented over the next decade. The final plan is expected to be published in mid-2025.

For more information on this initiative, visit aging.maryland.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...