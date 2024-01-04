ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore announced the tentative achievement of three-year labor agreements between the State of Maryland and its four major civilian employee labor unions, marking a significant stride in state government reforms and employee support.

The Governor expressed satisfaction over this preliminary success, achieved in partnership with the unions. He emphasized that these agreements, pending ratification by union members, represent an essential step in the ongoing efforts of the Moore-Miller Administration to rebuild and fortify state government operations. The finalization of these contracts hinges on the vote of the full membership of all four unions involved.

Governor Moore extended his gratitude to the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Maryland Professional Employees Council (MPEC), American Federation of Teachers – Maryland (AFT), and the American Federation of Teachers and Maryland School for the Deaf. Their cooperative spirit in the negotiations, which concluded before the December 31st deadline, was a key factor in reaching these preliminary agreements. The Governor acknowledged their role in enhancing the working conditions of State of Maryland employees.

In addition to recognizing the labor unions, Governor Moore thanked the numerous state employees who played a vital role in advancing these negotiations. Their dedication and hard work were instrumental in moving the process forward effectively and efficiently.

The tentative agreements, once ratified, will lay the groundwork for improved working conditions and support for state employees. These developments align with the Moore-Miller Administration’s commitment to reinforcing state government structures and providing better support to its workforce. The successful negotiation before the year-end deadline reflects a proactive approach to labor relations and demonstrates the administration’s dedication to its employees.

The state’s acknowledgment of its workforce’s importance and willingness to engage constructively with the unions set a precedent for future labor negotiations. The Moore-Miller Administration’s focus on rebuilding state government and supporting its employees has been a central theme of its tenure, and these agreements are a testament to its commitment to these goals.

As the ratification process commences, the optimism surrounding these agreements underscores the potential for positive change and enhanced labor relations in Maryland’s state government. The collaborative efforts of the state and the unions serve as a model for constructive negotiation and mutual respect in the realm of public service employment.

