ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – In an intense match-up Wednesday evening, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team faced a narrow defeat against Salisbury University with a final score of 62-60. The game marked the beginning of 2024 for the Seahawks, who now hold a record of 6-8, while Salisbury improved to 9-6.

The game was a rollercoaster of lead changes, featuring nine instances and four tied scores, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats. The Seahawks, led by fifth-year captain Daryn Alexander, showcased a strong start with a 6-0 lead within the first three minutes. Alexander, from Twinbrook, Md., played a pivotal role throughout the game, contributing 23 points.

Credit: Chuck Steenburgh / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Salisbury University found its footing with Jordan Oates leading the charge. Oates’ free throws initially flipped the game in Salisbury’s favor. The Sea Gulls managed to stretch their lead, and by halftime, they were ahead 31-27 despite a last-second three-pointer from Alexander.

The second half saw St. Mary’s College battling to close the gap. A significant push from the Seahawks, including a six-point contribution from Alexander and a jumper from Micah Henry, brought the game to a 46-all tie midway through. The game continued to be a close contest, with the lead switching hands multiple times.

In a dramatic turn of events, Hollique Johnson, senior captain for St. Mary’s, scored a triple, giving the Seahawks their final game lead at 56-55 with just under four minutes left. However, Salisbury responded with a 7-4 run to seal their victory.

Analyzing the box score, St. Mary’s College showed strength in ball handling, recording a season-low of eight turnovers and a +3 turnover margin. They capitalized on Salisbury’s mistakes, scoring 13 points off 11 Sea Gull turnovers. Despite this, Salisbury dominated the rebounding game with a 44-26 advantage, led by Oates, who secured a game-best 18 boards.

Defensively, St. Mary’s was effective at the perimeter, holding Salisbury to just 2-of-15 from the three-point line. Offensively, the Seahawks managed seven three-pointers. However, Salisbury’s 34-22 advantage in paint points proved crucial to their win.

Aside from Alexander’s impressive 23 points, Henry added 14 points for St. Mary’s and five rebounds. On Salisbury’s side, Oates’ performance was pivotal. His eighth double-double of the season comprised 25 points, 18 rebounds, and a game-high three blocks, significantly ending Salisbury’s two-game losing streak.

Looking forward, St. Mary’s College is set to face Penn College on January 6th at the MPOARC Arena in St. Mary’s City, Md. The Seahawks will aim to improve their record against a Penn College team currently standing at 4-10.

