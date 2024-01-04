The United States Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) marked a significant milestone with the graduation of Class 163 on December 14. The ceremony, held at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department in Maryland, celebrated the achievements of 28 students who completed an 11-month rigorous course, earning their designations in specialized aviation fields.

This year’s class stood out for its international composition, including members from the Israeli Air Force, Italian Air Force, Italian Navy, Royal Australian Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, and various branches of the U.S. military. The diverse group of graduates reflects the global nature of modern military aviation and the importance of international cooperation in advancing aerospace technology.

A graduation ceremony recognized the 28 students of U.S. Naval Test Pilot School’s Class 163 on December 14, 2023. The new developmental test professionals representing nine different military organizations are now the pilots and engineers for development test and evaluation of their respective organization’s aircraft and aircraft systems. Credit: Todd Frantom / U.S. Navy

U.S. Army Colonel David Phillips, a graduate of USNTPS Class 129 and currently serving as the Assistant Program Executive Officer at Redstone Arsenal’s Program Executive Office for Aviation in Alabama, delivered the keynote address. His presence highlighted the long-standing tradition and prestige of USNTPS in shaping the future of military aviation testing and evaluation.

Among the graduates, several stood out for their exceptional achievements. Lieutenant Lucas Papadakis was awarded the Capt. Willie McCool Outstanding Student Award for his academic excellence, flight performance, and technical report writing. Lieutenant Marius Bernotas received the Developmental Testing Thesis Award for his outstanding final capstone report. Commander James Brodtmann earned the Capt. Syd Sherby Leadership Award, an honor named after the founder of the test pilot training division, recognizes his exemplary leadership qualities.

The class consisted of twenty students completing the engineering test pilot course, seven in the engineering test flight officer course, and notably, one student became the first enlisted graduate of USNTPS, fulfilling the test project engineer course requirements. This achievement underscores the evolving nature of military training programs and the increasing inclusion of varied roles in aviation testing.

USNTPS, a component of Naval Test Wing Atlantic under the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), plays a critical role in training pilots and engineers to develop, test, and evaluate aircraft and aircraft systems. The school’s mission is vital in advancing the capability and operational readiness of Naval Aviation.

This year’s graduation not only marked the culmination of intense training for these individuals but also signified the ongoing commitment of USNTPS to fostering excellence in military aviation. The school continues to adapt and evolve, preparing its graduates to face the complex challenges of modern aerospace technology and reinforcing its position as a premier institution in the field.

For more information about the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division and its various programs, interested parties can visit their official website at www.navair.navy.mil or follow their updates on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MyNAWCAD/.

