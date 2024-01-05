Southern Maryland is exciting as it prepares for live music and events. Residents and visitors alike can look forward to a vibrant showcase of local talent and entertainment options that appeal to diverse tastes.

From rock to country, classical to contemporary, the region is set to come alive with musical sounds and the thrill of live performances.

Lynn Erion produces the music schedule.

Friday – January 5th

5:00pm – O’McPub Band – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD

5:30pm – Doc Lohn – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

6:00pm – Sister Midnight – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Greg Barrick – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

7:00pm – All Funked Up Experience – All American Steakhouse – Waldorf MD

9:30pm – Taboo – Lord Calvert Bowling Center – Huntington MD

Saturday – January 6th

2:00pm – Nightcap – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

5:00pm – The Whiskey Brothers – Anthony’s Bar & Grill – Dunkirk MD

7:00pm – John Luskey – Babes Boys Tavern – Waldorf MD

8:00pm – Midnight Sunsets – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

8:00pm – Goah Way – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

8:00pm – Whiskey Tango 6 – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:30pm – Will Sams – Lord Calvert Bowling Center – Huntington MD

9:00pm – Spin Off – Apehanger’s Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

Sunday – January 7th

2:00pm – One Foot in the Groove – POL Winery – Leonardtown MD

2:00pm – Waters Edge Band- Apehanger’s Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

Monday – January 8th

6:30pm – Open Improv Comedy Jam – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Karaoke w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Tuesday – January 9th

7:00pm – Karaoke – Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD

7:00pm – Open Mic – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD

Wednesday – January 10th

5:00pm – Jordan Sokel – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/Greg Barrick

Like this: Like Loading...