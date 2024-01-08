OWINGS, Md. – A single-family residence in Calvert County, Maryland, suffered extensive damage early this morning following an accidental fire, according to local authorities. The blaze, which caused an estimated $300,000 damage to the structure and an additional $50,000 to contents, occurred at 8050 Mt. Harmony Lane in Owings.

The Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident, with 50 firefighters battling the flames. It took approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control. There were no injuries reported, and no arrests were made in relation to the incident.

The homeowners, identified as Burell and Vera McPeak, were among the three occupants who discovered the fire and managed to escape unharmed. The fire, which started around 4:18 a.m., was caused by combustibles igniting in the vicinity of a wood-burning furnace. Officials noted that there were no smoke alarms or fire sprinkler systems present in the home at the time of the incident.

The lack of smoke alarms highlights a crucial aspect of home safety. According to the National Fire Protection Association, three out of five home fire deaths result from fires in properties without working smoke alarms. The presence of a working smoke alarm in a home can cut the chances of dying in a fire in half.

The McPeaks will be assisted by family and friends as they recover from this incident. In the wake of this fire, the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department is likely to underscore the importance of having functional smoke alarms and safe practices when using heating equipment, especially during the colder months.

The response to the fire was swift, with the first alarm being raised promptly, enabling the fire department to act quickly. Despite the early hour, the 50 firefighters who responded played a crucial role in preventing further damage and ensuring the safety of the home’s occupants.

This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers posed by heating equipment and the importance of taking precautions. The U.S. Fire Administration advises keeping anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment and to have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.

As the investigation continues, the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department’s effective response and the fortunate escape of the occupants stand out as key elements of this incident. The community’s support for the McPeaks also exemplifies the solidarity often seen in the aftermath of such tragedies.

Like this: Like Loading...