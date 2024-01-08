CALLAWAY, MD – A recreational vehicle (RV) caught fire on Thursday morning at 45285 Take It Easy Ranch Road, Lot D3, in Callaway, St. Mary’s County, Maryland. The Second District Volunteer Fire Department quickly responded to the blaze, which was brought under control within 10 minutes. There were no injuries reported.

The 2000 Challenger RV, owned by Robert Long, was estimated to have suffered damages worth $2,000.00. The incident occurred around 10:34 a.m., drawing a rapid response from local firefighters. 13 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, effectively managing the situation with a single alarm.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

According to the fire department, no smoke or fire alarms were present in the RV, which is not uncommon in such vehicles. The absence of these safety devices often makes RV fires more hazardous, as early detection is crucial in preventing the spread of flames.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed, and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Various factors, including electrical issues, cooking accidents, or mechanical failures, can cause RV fires. The specific cause of this fire remains under investigation.

RV fires are a notable risk, particularly in areas with high concentrations of such vehicles. They present unique challenges to firefighters due to their confined spaces and the materials used in their construction, which can be highly flammable. The Second District Volunteer Fire Department’s quick response and effective action in this incident likely prevented more significant damage or potential injuries.

The RV owner, Mr. Long, was not reported to have sustained any injuries. The lack of casualties in this incident is fortunate, given the potential for serious harm in vehicle fires. Fire departments often stress the importance of having working smoke alarms in all living spaces, including RVs, to provide early warning in case of a fire.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of fire safety in recreational vehicles. Owners are encouraged to regularly check and maintain their vehicles, ensuring all electrical and gas systems function correctly. Additionally, having a fire extinguisher readily available and knowing how to use it can be crucial in a fire.

The Second District Volunteer Fire Department has not released further details about the incident. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing, and updates may be provided as more information becomes available. The community is relieved that there were no injuries or fatalities, and the incident highlights the dedication and skill of the local fire services in responding to emergencies.

