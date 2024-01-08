LEONARDTOWN, MD – On January 18, 2024, the Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center (Forrest Center) is set to host its twenty-fourth annual Tech Expo, offering a unique opportunity for students and parents to explore a variety of Career and Technology Education (CTE) options. This event is a cornerstone for St. Mary’s County Public Schools in showcasing the array of career pathways available to students.

The Forrest Center Tech Expo, scheduled to open at 5:30 p.m., will include five sessions, each lasting 15 minutes. These sessions are designed to allow students to engage with their preferred programs in a structured yet immersive format. The sessions are structured as follows:

Session 1: 5:45-6:00 p.m.

Session 2: 6:05-6:20 p.m.

Session 3: 6:25-6:40 p.m.

Session 4: 6:45-7:00 p.m.

Session 5: 7:05-7:20 p.m.

Following the sessions, from 7:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., there will be a Q&A segment with counselors. This time is also allocated for additional program visits, providing a more in-depth exploration and one-on-one discussions.

The expo is more than just an open house; it’s an educational experience. It allows students and parents to interact with the Forrest Center staff, offering insights into the 21 completer programs and five elective classes available. These programs cover a diverse range of career clusters, emphasizing the importance of technical education in today’s job market.

High school counselors will play a pivotal role in the event. They will be available throughout the evening to assist students in understanding the different career clusters. More importantly, they will guide students in planning academic pathways that align with their career aspirations. This personalized approach ensures that each student’s educational journey is tailored to their goals and interests.

For those seeking further information before the event, the Forrest Center has made resources available online. Interested individuals can visit the Forrest Center website at http://schools.smcps.org/tech for detailed information on the programs offered. Additionally, inquiries can be directed to techcenter@smcps.org.

In the event of inclement weather, the Forrest Center has scheduled an alternate date for the Tech Expo on January 25, 2024. This precaution ensures that all interested students and parents can participate in this enlightening event.

The Forrest Center Tech Expo is more than just an annual event; it’s a gateway to the future for many students. By providing a comprehensive overview of the CTE programs and facilitating interactions with educators and counselors, the expo plays a crucial role in shaping students’ educational and career trajectories in St. Mary’s County. As the world of work continues to evolve, such initiatives are essential in preparing the next generation for the challenges and opportunities.

