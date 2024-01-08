DAHLGREN, Va. – The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) announced a series of tests from January 9 to 11, warning residents in the surrounding communities of expected loud noises. The tests, scheduled between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., are part of the division’s commitment to enhancing national defense capabilities.

NSWCDD, known for delivering advanced warfare systems, is crucial in ensuring the nation’s security by developing state-of-the-art technology. These tests are a critical component of their mission to design and integrate superior warfare systems tailored for the 21st century.

Residents around the Naval Support Facility Dahlgren should anticipate significant noise due to the range of testing activities. The tests might impact the local community, but they are essential for validating the effectiveness and safety of new defense technologies.

The NSWCDD has also issued a notice about restricted access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as defined in 33 CFR 334.230. This restriction is in place for the testing period to ensure public safety and the security of the operations.

Given the dynamic nature of testing schedules, the NSWCDD advises the public to stay informed about the latest updates. The division maintains a toll-free hotline at (877) 845-5656 for daily information on range operations and testing schedules. Additionally, updates are available on the Potomac River Test Range website at http://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/WarfareCenters/NSWCDahlgren/NSWCDDRangeSchedule.aspx.

The NSWCDD’s commitment to advancing national defense is evident in its rigorous testing protocols. These tests validate the performance of new technologies and ensure their safe integration into current systems. The division’s focus on innovation and technology development positions it as a key player in the defense sector, contributing significantly to the nation’s military readiness.

The public affairs office at NSWCDD is available for further inquiries or information. They can be contacted at NSWCD_103.fct@navy.mil or at (540) 653-8152. The division encourages community members to reach out with any concerns or questions regarding the testing activities.

In summary, the testing at NSWCDD highlights the ongoing efforts to enhance national defense capabilities through technological advancements. While these tests may cause temporary inconveniences due to noise, they are vital to ensuring the safety and effectiveness of the nation’s defense systems. The NSWCDD remains committed to informing the public and minimizing the impact on local communities during these critical testing periods.

