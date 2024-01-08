LA PLATA, MD – The Port Tobacco Players are set to enthrall audiences with their latest production, “Wait Until Dark,” a gripping thriller that intertwines a tale of deceit, danger, and resilience. The play, penned by renowned playwright Frederick Knott, will run from January 19 to February 4, 2024, at their main stage in downtown La Plata.

Directed by Mike Gahan and produced by Kim Danek, this psychological thriller unfolds the story of Susy, a blind woman who finds herself alone and targeted by three con men. These criminals, believing Susy to be an easy mark, attempt to retrieve a mysterious doll linked to a series of sinister events, including theft, blackmail, drugs, and even murder. However, as the plot thickens, Susy’s unexpected resourcefulness and cunning come to the forefront, especially under the cover of darkness.

“Wait Until Dark” first made its mark in 1966, captivating audiences with its tense narrative and rich character development. The original Broadway production was a resounding success, running for nearly 400 performances and earning a Tony Award nomination for Lee Remick. The story’s popularity continued with a film adaptation in 1967, which garnered an Academy Award nomination for the legendary Audrey Hepburn.

The Port Tobacco Players, a staple in Southern Maryland’s cultural scene, continue their tradition of delivering high-quality theater with this production. Their commitment to engaging storytelling is evident in their choice of “Wait Until Dark,” a play that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Performances are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 3 pm. Ticket prices are $18 for adults and $15 for seniors over 60, youth (through high school), and military personnel with ID. This three-week run offers an excellent opportunity for theater enthusiasts and newcomers alike to experience a classic thriller brought to life by a talented local cast.

Located at 508 Charles St., La Plata, MD, the Port Tobacco Players have been an integral part of the community, offering six shows per season on their main stage. Additionally, their Encore and Encore Kids touring companies present numerous road productions, further showcasing their dedication to the arts and their audience.

For more information or to purchase tickets, interested parties can contact the Port Tobacco Players at 301.932.6819. This production of “Wait Until Dark” is not just a theatrical event but a testament to the enduring power of suspenseful storytelling and theatre art.

