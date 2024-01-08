In an intense United East Conference match, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team secured a narrow victory over the Wildcats of Penn College, concluding with a scoreline of 56-54. This home game marks the Seahawks’ second conference contest of the year, boosting their record to 9-5, while the Wildcats now stand at 4-11.

The game commenced sluggishly in the first quarter, resulting in St. Mary’s trailing 11-8. Key contributions came from Melanie Aguilar, Rachel Manning, and Tray Mobray, each adding points for the Seahawks. Both teams struggled with shooting in the early stages, landing under 30% from the field.

Momentum shifted in the second quarter when Seahawks’ Stephanie Howell and Olivia Liszt scored consecutive baskets, pulling the team level. Amira Whitaker’s mid-quarter three-pointer pushed St. Mary’s ahead, though the Wildcats regained and maintained a slim two-point lead heading into halftime.

Penn College opened the second half energetically, quickly establishing a 7-2 scoring advantage. However, the Seahawks responded resiliently, embarking on a 10-2 run highlighted by a Rayna Miller three-pointer. Despite their efforts, St. Mary’s trailed by three entering the final quarter.

The Wildcats initially widened their lead in the fourth quarter, but the Seahawks rallied back, led by a crucial three-pointer from Olivia Liszt. Amira Whitaker then scored seven consecutive points, tying the game at 49. In a thrilling back-and-forth, Whitaker again leveled the score at 52 with a vital three-pointer. The game’s decisive moments saw Sam Blaylock’s consecutive layups, granting the Seahawks a four-point edge.

In the game’s final moments, St. Mary’s defense stood firm, repelling a last-second three-pointer attempt by the Wildcats, clinching a hard-fought 56-54 victory.

Key performances in the match were evident in the box score. Amira Whitaker led with a game-high 18 points and six rebounds, showcasing her crucial role in the Seahawks’ success. Stephanie Howell was instrumental on the defensive end, securing 11 rebounds. Also, Olivia Liszt’s contribution of nine points, all from three-pointers, proved vital in the offensive strategy of the Seahawks.

This victory extends the Seahawks’ streak against the Wildcats to five games, demonstrating their continued dominance in this matchup.

Looking ahead, St. Mary’s College prepares for its next challenge on January 10 at 7:00 PM, facing Penn State Berks in Reading, Pennsylvania. This upcoming contest presents another opportunity for the Seahawks to build on their successful season and continue their ascent in the United East Conference standings.

