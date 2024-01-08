ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The men’s basketball team of St. Mary’s College of Maryland sustained their winning streak in the United East Conference (UEC) with a commanding victory over Penn College on Friday night. Demonstrating a remarkable comeback, the Seahawks triumphed with a score of 79-62, improving their overall season record to 7-8 and maintaining an undefeated 2-0 in UEC play.

The game, which took place at the Seahawks’ home court, witnessed a significant turnaround, especially after St. Mary’s had encountered a two-game losing streak. This win revitalized the team’s morale and highlighted their potential in the ongoing UEC season.

Credit: Chuck Steenburgh

In a match that saw fluctuating fortunes, the Seahawks broke a 3-3 tie with a series of impressive plays. Forwards Hollique Johnson, Jake Koverman, and first-year guard James Lerner collectively contributed to a remarkable 11-point streak. This burst of energy was crucial in setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Penn College, however, was not far behind in their pursuit, narrowing the gap to just two points at the halftime break. The intense first half concluded with the Wildcats leading 38-36, owing to a strong performance from Livingston Cross and David Brown.

The second half of the game was marked by a nail-biting contest, with neither team establishing a substantial lead. During the middle of the half, St. Mary’s started to show dominance. A significant 15-6 run, capped by an old-fashioned three-point play by Johnson, gave the Seahawks a much-needed edge.

Despite a brief comeback attempt by Penn College, St. Mary’s maintained their composure and control. The Seahawks solidified their victory with a decisive 15-2 run towards the end of the game. Sophomore guard Micah Henry played a pivotal role, contributing eight points in this critical phase.

The Seahawks’ performance was notable not only in scoring but also in their defensive play. They achieved a season-best 13 steals, matching their second-best record of five blocks. Their efficiency was equally evident in their shooting, where they posted a season-best 49.2 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from the three-point range.

Key players for St. Mary’s included fifth-year captain Daryn Alexander, who led the team with 17 points, and Jake Koverman, who added 16 points. Contributions also came from Micah Henry and Hollique Johnson, both making significant impacts in terms of points and defensive plays.

On the other side, Penn College saw standout performances from Livingston Cross, who led in scoring and rebounding, and Gavin Barrett, who displayed an all-around game close to a triple-double.

The Seahawks are now looking ahead to their upcoming matches, focusing on maintaining their winning momentum. They are scheduled to face Penn State Berks on January 10th and Gallaudet on January 13th. These games will be crucial in defining their position and strategy in the UEC as the season progresses.

