The La Plata Police Department is urgently seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 14-year-old girl, Paulina Romero. Paulina, described as 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 125 pounds, was last seen in the early morning hours on Laurelwood Court.

The missing juvenile, last spotted at around 7:00 a.m., wore a distinctive black puff jacket complemented by a gray hoodie. Notably, she wore jeans with rips in the front legs and black crocs. These details are crucial for the public in identifying her.

Authorities have expressed concern that Paulina may be heading to an undisclosed location in Prince George’s County. The lack of a known destination adds to the situation’s urgency as authorities and family members seek to ensure her safe return.

The La Plata Police Department earnestly appeals to anyone with information about Paulina’s whereabouts. They emphasize that even seemingly minor details could be pivotal in locating her. Community members are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information that might aid the search.

The public is asked to call the La Plata Police Department at 301-924-1500 with any information that might assist in this critical search. The line is open for tips, and callers can provide information anonymously.

