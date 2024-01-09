The Prince George’s County Police Department is currently investigating a tragic two-vehicle collision in Clinton that occurred on Friday, leading to the death of a teenage driver and injuring two others. The incident involved a minivan and a pickup truck in the vicinity of Piscataway Road and King Gallahan Court.

Law enforcement officials responded to the crash site at around 12:30 pm on January 5, 2024. The deceased, identified as 15-year-old Shaun Shelton from Accokeek, was behind the wheel of the minivan and was declared dead at the scene. Alongside Shelton, a teenage passenger in the minivan sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a hospital. Fortunately, the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The driver of the pickup truck also suffered injuries and received hospital treatment; these injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The initial phase of the investigation unveiled that Shelton was driving a Kia Sedona minivan in the incorrect direction along the southbound lane of Piscataway Road. This led to a head-on collision with the pickup truck. Adding to the complexity of the case, Shelton’s minivan was reported stolen earlier that day from Charles County.

As the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit continues investigating this distressing incident, they call on the public for assistance. Anyone with relevant information about the case is encouraged to contact the unit directly at 301-731-4422.

Moreover, the Prince George’s County Police Department urges anyone with information to reach out through several avenues. Information can be submitted online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, via the “P3 Tips” mobile app (available for download in the Apple Store or Google Play), or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). It is important to note that individuals providing tips can remain anonymous. When submitting information, reference should be made to case number 24-0001129.

