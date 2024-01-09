According to a recent study by Rebel’s Guide to Project Management, Maryland’s workforce endured a significant uptick in unpaid overtime hours in 2023, a trend echoed across various U.S. states. The survey, involving 3,000 employees, highlighted a 61% increase in Marylanders’ unpaid overtime compared to 2022, equating to an additional 2.1 hours weekly per employee. This translates to a staggering total of over 429 million unpaid hours statewide for the year.

The study paints a broader picture of the American workforce grappling with increased unpaid overtime. In 2023, U.S. workers cumulatively logged an extra 46 billion hours of unpaid labor, averaging 4.5 additional hours weekly. This marks a substantial rise from the previous year, translating to an estimated 233 extra hours annually for each employee.

New Hampshire residents faced the most significant surge, averaging nearly ten additional unpaid hours weekly. Montana, conversely, saw a slight decrease in such hours. Although lower than the national average, Maryland’s increase still placed a considerable burden on its workforce.

The top five states with the most significant rise in unpaid overtime in 2023 are New Hampshire, Iowa, Alaska, Utah, and North Carolina. On the other end of the spectrum, Montana, Hawaii, Idaho, Maryland, and Arizona experienced the smallest increases, with Montana even reporting a decrease.

Elizabeth Harrin from Rebel’s Guide to Project Management expressed surprise at the findings, noting the shift in the balance of power back to employers. She observed that work commitments increasingly absorbed personal time, raising concerns about burnout, fair compensation, and workplace policies.

Harrin, author of “Managing Multiple Projects,” offered several strategies for employees to manage their time more effectively and reduce unpaid labor. These include tracking work hours, setting clear boundaries, prioritizing tasks, leveraging technology, efficient communication, understanding labor laws, and leading by example in advocating for fair compensation.

The study’s insights come when the U.S. job market is experiencing a reversal from the previous year’s trend of abundant job opportunities and rising wages. The beginning of 2024 finds employees with diminished bargaining power, facing fewer job openings and slower wage growth.

This shift in work dynamics underscores the need to reevaluate workplace practices and policies. The study’s findings and recommendations aim to spark a conversation about managing the changing work landscape, emphasizing the importance of fair compensation and the health implications of unpaid overtime.

Interactive Map: The study also features an interactive map detailing the increased unpaid overtime across states in 2023. This tool visually represents the data and can be embedded for further analysis and discussion.

