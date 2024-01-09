Maryland hunters who missed out on turkey hunting in the fall now have another opportunity with the opening of the winter season from January 18 to 20. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced that the hunting hours will extend from half an hour before sunrise until half an hour after sunset. This season allows hunters to harvest one turkey of either sex.

Karina Stonesifer, Director of the Wildlife and Heritage Service at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, highlighted the significance of this season. She stated, “The winter season provides a great opportunity for hunters to enjoy the outdoors during a time of year when hunting seasons are winding down.” Stonesifer further emphasized the uniqueness of this opportunity, allowing hunters to engage in one final hunt before the onset of spring.

In adherence to the regulations set for the winter turkey season, hunters are permitted to use only shotguns loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller. Other approved hunting equipment includes crossbows, vertical bows, and airguns capable of shooting arrows or bolts.

The department strictly enforces the prohibition of bait-assisted turkey hunting. Hunters who successfully harvest a turkey are mandated to report their catch. This can be done via a phone call to 888-800-0121, through the department’s website, or by using the mobile app designed for this purpose.

The Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping offers comprehensive details on winter turkey hunting. This guide is an essential resource for hunters, providing crucial information about the season’s opening dates and the hunting regulations.

This winter turkey hunting season presents a unique chance for enthusiasts to partake in an outdoor activity during a period when most hunting seasons are concluding. It’s an opportunity for hunters to experience the challenges and joys of turkey hunting in a different seasonal setting. As always, hunters are encouraged to adhere strictly to the regulations and practice safe and responsible hunting to ensure a successful and enjoyable season.

