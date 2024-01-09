Renowned British acapella group The King’s Singers are embarking on their “Legacies” tour across the United States this February, marking a celebration of five centuries of music, ranging from the Renaissance era to contemporary works. The Grammy Award-winning ensemble is set to perform in various cities, including St Mary’s City, Minneapolis, Wayne, Storrs, Opelika, Atlanta, and Spartanburg.

The tour’s program is a testament to the group’s commitment to musical diversity and heritage. It features pieces from their 2023 album “Tom and Will,” which pays homage to English Renaissance composers Thomas Weelkes and William Byrd. In recognition of Swedish musician Anders Edenroth’s 60th birthday, they will also perform works from The Real Group, a prominent Swedish acapella ensemble. The second half of their program will showcase The King’s Singers’ famous library of close-harmony arrangements, a signature aspect of their performances.

Jonathan Howard, the Bass of The King’s Singers, emphasized the group’s belief in music’s unifying power: “It has always been our core belief that music has the power to bring people together. We hope audiences will join us as we perform some of the music that we believe has united people all over the world and give thanks for each of these rich, diverse musical legacies.”

Since their inception at King’s College, Cambridge, The King’s Singers have established a formidable reputation, with over 150 recordings and performances in major concert halls worldwide. Their dedication to gold-standard acapella singing and their mission to connect people through music continue to be their driving force.

The tour’s repertoire includes a mix of traditional and modern compositions, showcasing the group’s range and versatility. Pieces like “This little light of mine” by Harry Dixon Loes and Thomas Tallis’s “If ye love me” are part of the program, along with works by contemporary composers like Anders Edenroth. The group will also perform selections from their extensive discography, including arrangements of popular songs, jazz, and folk tunes, all part of their close-harmony collection.

The King’s Singers have a rich history of contributing to the global choral music canon, commissioning over 200 works from prominent 20th and 21st-century composers. Their arrangements, both from past and present members, have played a significant role in developing their unique sound. These works, along with their commissioned pieces, are available as sheet music, contributing to their global impact.

In addition to their performing and recording commitments, The King’s Singers are passionate about education. They conduct workshops and residential courses worldwide, focusing on group singing techniques. To commemorate their 50th anniversary in 2018, they established The King’s Singers Global Foundation in the USA, aiming to support new music creation, mentor upcoming performers, and provide musical opportunities across various communities.

The “Legacies” tour is not just a musical journey but a celebration of the enduring power of vocal music to connect and inspire across generations and cultures. For more information and tickets, visit The King’s Singers website.

