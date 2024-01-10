The Charles County Board of Education commenced its January 9 meeting with a significant leadership change, electing Yonelle Moore Lee, Esq., as the new chairperson and Nicole M. Kreamer as the vice chairperson. This annual tradition of selecting a chairperson and vice chairperson held virtually due to weather concerns, marks a new chapter for the Board, with both members having been elected to office in November 2022 and sworn in the following December. Yonelle Moore Lee, Esq., Credit: Charles County Public Schools Nicole M. Kreamer Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Yonelle Moore Lee steps into the role of chairperson after serving as vice chairperson since January 2023. With an extensive background that includes being an attorney, mediator, and part-owner of an investment club and a real estate investment company, Moore Lee brings diverse skills to the position. Her educational journey took her from the University of D.C., where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science, to Pepperdine University School of Law for her juris doctor. Moore Lee’s leadership is rooted in collaboration and open dialogue, emphasizing the importance of difficult conversations and ensuring that every voice is heard. “I want to remain focused on student learning and achievement,” Moore Lee stated, reflecting on her time as vice chairperson and her vision for the Board.

Nicole M. Kreamer, the newly elected vice chairperson, echoes the sentiment of collaboration. With over two decades of residence in Charles County and as the mother of a current Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) student, Kreamer’s commitment to the Board is deeply personal. “I am deeply invested in this work,” Kreamer said, acknowledging the significance and impact of her role on the Board. Her professional experience is extensive in the healthcare sector, and she has also contributed as a part-time substitute teacher for CCPS. Kreamer is a University of Maryland University College alumna, holding dual master’s degrees in healthcare administration and an MBA. Her active involvement in community organizations, such as the Charles County Branch of the NAACP and Stella’s Girls Inc., highlights her commitment to community service and mentorship.

The leadership of Moore Lee and Kreamer represents a blend of professional expertise and a deep connection to the community they serve. Both leaders are distinguished in their respective fields and share a common thread as parents of CCPS students, bringing a unique perspective to their roles. Moore Lee is married and a mother of three, including two current CCPS students and a 2023 graduate. Kreamer, a mother of three with two CCPS graduates and a current student, is poised to guide the Board with professional acumen and parental insight.

Their appointments come at a crucial time for the Board as it continues to navigate the complexities of educational leadership in a rapidly evolving landscape. With a commitment to student learning and achievement, collaborative leadership, and community engagement, the new chairperson and vice chairperson are set to steer the Charles County Board of Education toward a future that promises growth and innovation. The meeting, streamed live on www.ccboe.com, marked a new beginning for the Board and underscored its dedication to transparency and accessibility, even amidst challenging weather conditions.

Like this: Like Loading...