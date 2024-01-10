LEONARDTOWN, MD — In a significant meeting on January 23, 2024, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) undertook several major actions, including the approval of amendments to the sheriff’s office retirement plan and setting a date for a public hearing on proposed county code amendments. The meeting began with a routine invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the approval of the consent agenda.

Highlighting the session, the Commissioners presented a proclamation for National Mentoring Month. This was accompanied by a special commendation recognizing Carl Ball on his retirement, underscoring the county’s commitment to honoring its long-serving employees.

The main agenda items revolved around key legislative and financial decisions. The CSMC approved a proposed amendment to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan. This ordinance, set to take effect on February 1, 2024, represents a significant step in revising the retirement benefits for sheriff’s office personnel. Additionally, the Commissioners scheduled a public hearing for January 30, 2024, to discuss amendments to Chapter 285 of the Code of St. Mary’s County. The exact time for this hearing is yet to be determined, but it indicates the CSMC’s ongoing efforts to update and refine local legislation.

During the County Administrator’s Time, a segment dedicated to administrative matters, the Commissioners approved several key items. They greenlit the FY24 Victims of Crime Act Grant Award, a critical step in supporting victims’ services in the county. They also approved the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court’s application for the Cooperative Reimbursement Agreement, securing $12,587.00 from the State of Maryland to bolster its resources.

Furthermore, the Commissioners approved an update to the American Rescue Grant plan, reflecting the ongoing adjustments to align with evolving fiscal and social needs. They also sanctioned the employment contract for the St. Mary’s County Government Director of Emergency Services, a role crucial for managing the county’s emergency preparedness and response.

The meeting also included a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney. This segment is integral to informing the Commissioners on legal matters affecting county governance.

The next CSMC business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 9 a.m. These meetings, which take place in the CSMC Meeting Room on the 1st floor of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, are pivotal in shaping the county’s policies and governance. They are open to the public, broadcast live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95, and are available on demand via the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

For residents and interested parties, detailed information about CSMC decisions and related public documents can be accessed on the county government’s website in BoardDocs. Additionally, those seeking more information about the St. Mary’s County Government’s activities and services can visit the official website at stmaryscountymd.gov.

