33-year-old James Perry Bond from Dameron, MD Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

LEONARDTOWN, MD – A routine traffic stop by Deputy Tyler Westphal in Lexington Park, Maryland, on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, led to an unexpected drug-related arrest, highlighting the ongoing challenges in combating drug crimes in the region.

In the early morning hours, at around 2:33 a.m., Deputy Westphal, engaging in proactive traffic enforcement, halted a 2005 Honda Civic. The stop was initiated due to the vehicle’s lack of a front registration plate and other safety equipment violations, common issues that often lead to more significant findings.

The situation escalated when the driver of the Honda Civic, later identified as 33-year-old James Perry Bond from Dameron, MD, provided a false name to the deputy. During the interaction, Deputy Westphal observed drug paraphernalia within the vehicle, prompting a more thorough investigation.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed suspected crack cocaine and related drug paraphernalia, pointing to a more severe violation than the initial traffic infraction. This discovery underscores the link between routine traffic stops and the exposure of more significant criminal activities, a pattern often seen in law enforcement efforts.

Further investigations into Bond’s background, including a check with the National Crime Information Center (NCIC), revealed an outstanding warrant for him through the Maryland Parole Commission. The warrant’s details, however, were not disclosed in the initial report.

As a result of these findings, Bond was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession – Not Marijuana and one count of CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia. He was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. These charges are typical in cases involving controlled, dangerous substances, especially when paraphernalia is found.

Like this: Like Loading...