(BRANDYWINE, MD) – A tragic accident occurred last night in Prince George’s County, Maryland, resulting in the death of a local woman and leaving another individual seriously injured. Maryland State Police are currently investigating the fatal crash that took place in the vicinity of Branch Avenue.

The crash victim has been identified as Nickita Sammy, a 34-year-old resident of Accokeek, Maryland. Sammy was a Hyundai passenger who became involved in the collision. Following the incident, the Hyundai’s driver was urgently transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

In a contrasting turn of events, Timothy Brickhouse, the 26-year-old driver and sole occupant of a BMW involved in the crash, reportedly sustained no injuries. Brickhouse is a resident of District Heights, Maryland.

The incident unfolded shortly before 11:30 p.m. last night. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack rushed to the scene on the northbound section of Branch Avenue (MD Route 5) at Earnshaw Drive following reports of a multi-vehicle collision. Preliminary findings from the investigation suggest that the Hyundai while traveling southbound on Branch Avenue at the intersection with Earnshaw Drive, was making a left turn when the BMW struck it.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team has taken the lead in this investigation. Their role involves meticulously gathering and analyzing evidence to piece together the events leading up to the crash. Once their investigation concludes, the findings will be submitted to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. The State’s Attorney’s Office will then determine the filing of any charges concerning the incident.

After the accident, Branch Avenue was closed to facilitate the crash investigation. As of now, the exact cause of the collision remains a subject of investigation.

