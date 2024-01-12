HUGHESVILLE, MD – A house fire in Hughesville, Charles County, has left a single-story family home with considerable damage. The incident, which occurred at 5655 Ted Bowling Road, was reported on January 11, 2024, at approximately 9:06 A.M.

The Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department responded promptly to the scene. A total of 30 firefighters managed to bring the fire under control within 10 minutes, demonstrating remarkable efficiency and skill in their rapid response.

William Coats, the owner and occupant of the property, discovered the fire in the bedroom. Fortunately, there were no injuries or deaths reported in the incident. However, the absence of smoke alarms in the house is a notable concern, underscoring the importance of these safety devices in residential properties.

The preliminary investigation suggests the cause of the fire was accidental, stemming from a faulty flue pipe attached to a wood stove. This incident highlights the potential dangers of household heating equipment and the need for regular maintenance and safety checks.

The fire resulted in an estimated loss of $30,000, with $25,000 worth of damage to the structure and an additional $5,000 loss in contents. The moderate damage has displaced Mr. Coats, necessitating intervention by the American Red Cross. The organization has stepped in to provide much-needed assistance to the occupant, showcasing the vital role of community support in times of crisis.

This incident is a critical reminder of the risks associated with heating equipment and the importance of fire safety measures in homes. The absence of smoke alarms in Mr. Coats’ home could have led to a far more tragic outcome. It emphasizes the need for all residents to ensure their homes are equipped with working smoke alarms and that heating systems are regularly inspected and maintained.

For more information and safety tips, residents can visit the Hughesville Volunteer Fire & EMS website at www.hvfdems.org. The site offers valuable resources and guidance on fire prevention and safety.

As the community rallies to support Mr. Coats in his time of need, this incident also highlights the invaluable service provided by volunteer firefighters. Their prompt and effective response contained the fire swiftly and prevented potential injuries or loss of life.

The Hughesville incident is a stark reminder of the unpredictability of such emergencies and the need for constant vigilance and preparedness. It underscores the importance of community awareness and the role of emergency services in safeguarding lives and property.

Like this: Like Loading...