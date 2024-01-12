Vice Adm. Yvette Davids Credit: U.S. Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – In a significant leadership change, the United States Naval Academy (USNA) welcomed Vice Adm. Yvette Davids as its new Superintendent on Thursday, January 11. Vice Adm. Davids, a trailblazer as the first woman to hold this prestigious position, succeeds Rear Adm. Fred Kacher. The formal change of command ceremony was attended by notable figures, including Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti.

The event at the Naval Academy was marked by the transition of Rear Adm. Fred Kacher, who had been serving as the acting and 64th superintendent since August 2023. Kacher, a USNA Class of 1990 alumnus, expressed gratitude towards the leadership and faith shown in him. He stated, “Thank you both for your leadership and faith in me as I embarked upon a job that every midshipman at one point dreams about, even if just for a second.” Kacher confirmed for promotion to Vice Admiral, is set to command the U.S. Seventh Fleet in Yokosuka, Japan.

Secretary Del Toro, himself a USNA graduate of the Class of 1983, underscored the critical role of the Superintendent in shaping future Navy and Marine Corps leaders. Del Toro emphasized, “Their vision, their decisions, their conduct shapes the future leaders of our Fleet and our Force, ensuring that this institution graduates men and women of honor, of courage, and of commitment to our national security.”

Adm. Lisa Franchetti, the 33rd Chief of Naval Operations, highlighted the global significance of Navy leadership and the impact of the new superintendent on the Brigade of Midshipmen. Franchetti celebrated the occasion, expressing excitement for the year ahead and the pivotal roles of the Navy’s leaders.

Vice Adm. Davids, a member of USNA’s Class of 1989 and a native of San Antonio, Texas, brings a rich background in naval service. Before her appointment, she was the Acting Commander of Naval Surface Forces and Acting Commander of Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Command. Davids has commanded several naval vessels and groups, including USS Curts (FFG 38), USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), and Carrier Strike Group 11. Her deployment history includes Desert Shield/Storm, Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom operations.

Davids expressed her honor in assuming the role of the 65th Superintendent of the USNA. She referred to the words of Navy legend Admiral Grace Hopper, inspiring future endeavors: “A ship in port is safe, but that’s not what ships are built for. Sail out to sea and do new things,” which she plans to implement at the Academy.

The US Naval Academy continues its mission to train and educate future Navy and Marine Corps officers, focusing on moral, mental, and physical development. This leadership change reaffirms the Academy’s commitment to its esteemed programs and the seamless leadership transition.

For more information about Vice Adm. Yvette Davids, her biography is available at Navy.mil.

