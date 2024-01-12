READING, PA — In an impressive display of skill and teamwork, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team secured a 62-50 victory over Penn State Berks in their first United East Conference road game of the new year. Holding a commendable 10-5 record, the Seahawks dominated the game against the Nittany Lions, who now stand at 1-12.

The match, played in Reading, Pennsylvania, saw the Seahawks setting the tone early with a strong start. They initiated the game with a commanding 13-3 run, thanks to the sharpshooting prowess of Sam Blaylock, Melanie Aguilar, and Olivia Liszt, each contributing three-pointers. Rayna Miller also made her presence felt by adding four points in the opening quarter, helping the Seahawks to a 24-16 lead at the end of the first 10 minutes.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

Maintaining their momentum, St. Mary’s continued to apply pressure, effectively preventing Penn State Berks from closing the gap in the first half. Continuing her impressive performance, Miller added a three-pointer and a layup, while Liszt, Aguilar, and Blaylock consistently supported the offense. This collective effort resulted in a 14-point lead for the Seahawks by halftime.

The third quarter saw a reduction in scoring, but the Seahawk defense stepped up, ensuring their double-digit lead remained intact heading into the final quarter. Aguilar contributed significantly to the team’s 10 points in this quarter.

St. Mary’s sealed their victory in the fourth quarter with a series of strategic plays. Olivia Liszt made back-to-back three-pointers and added a layup, while Jamie Velandria contributed to the scoring. The quarter marked the culmination of a well-fought game, ending in a 62-50 victory for the Seahawks.

Highlighting the game’s statistics, Olivia Liszt emerged as a key player, finishing with a team-high 19 points, including three from beyond the arc. Amira Whitaker showed her prowess on the boards with a team-high 11 rebounds. Another notable performance was by Rayna Miller, who contributed a career-high 10 points in the contest.

Looking ahead, the Seahawks are set to face Gallaudet in Washington D.C. on January 13 at 3:00 PM. This upcoming match promises to be another exciting event as the team continues to build on their winning momentum in the United East Conference. Fans and supporters alike will be eagerly watching as the Seahawks strive to maintain their impressive form in the season.

