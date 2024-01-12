Southern Maryland is exciting as it prepares for live music and events. Residents and visitors alike can look forward to a vibrant showcase of local talent and entertainment options that appeal to diverse tastes.

From rock to country, classical to contemporary, the region is set to come alive with musical sounds and the thrill of live performances.

Local Music Schedule compiled by Lynn Erion.

Friday – January 12th

5:00pm – Mike Mead – Greene Turtle Sports Bar – La Plata MD

5:00pm – Bradley Turner – Mully’s Brewery – Prince Frederick MD

6:00pm – Nightcap – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

7:00pm – Greg Barrick – Elks Lodge #2528 – Deale MD

8:00pm – Jerry Wimmer Trio – PTM Marina – Port Tobacco MD

8:00pm – With Lying Eyes Reunion – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

8:00pm – Arrival – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:30pm – Motorboat Company – Action Lounge – Leonardtown MD

9:00pm – Absinthe – ABC liquors & Lounge – California MD

10:00pm – Paradox – Lord Calvert Bowling Center – Huntington MD

Saturday – January 13th

2:00pm – Titus & Simpson – Port of Ltown Winery – Leonardtown MD

7:00pm – Chester Buckley – Neptunes Seafood Pub – North Beach MD

8:00pm – Nightcap – Blackwall Hitch – Annapolis MD

8:00pm – Spin Off – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – Sara & the Igniters – Moose Lodge #495 – Mechanicsville MD

8:00pm – Unsung – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

8:00pm – Hyland Brothers – Killarney House Iris Pub – Davidsonville MD

8:00pm – Sister Midnight – Lord Calvert Bowling Center – Huntington MD

8:00pm – HydraFX – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

9:00pm – Social – The Taphouse 1637 – California MD

Sunday – January 14th

12:00pm – Bashly For Ashleigh Benefit – Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/HydraFX, shallowDeep, Bryon Ciotti, Molldyer, 81 Proof, Paradox, MotorBoat Company, Amater Hour, Carla & Becky,Deadbeat Holiday, Michael Trujillo, Squid Inc, Shane Graham

2:00pm – Mike Mead – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

2:00pm – Copper Pennies – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

Monday – January 15th

6:30pm – Open Improv Comedy Jam – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Karaoke w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

Tuesday – January 16th

7:00pm – Karaoke – Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD

7:00pm – Open Mic – Last Drop Country Bar – Hollywood MD

Wednesday – January 17th

5:00pm – Hyland Brothers – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Bradley Turner – Brick Wood Fired Bistro – Prince Frederick MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/Greg Barrick

