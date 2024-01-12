NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – In a significant recognition of international cooperation in the field of aviation, Bill Hasegawa, the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Lead for the Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment (ALRE) Program Office (PMA-251), was recently awarded the prestigious French Médaille de l’Aéronautique. This accolade highlights Hasegawa’s notable contributions to aviation, particularly in enhancing interoperability between French and American naval aviation capabilities.

Dr. Emmanuel Chiva, Chief Executive of Direction générale de l’armement (DGA), the French Defense Procurement Agency, and a key figure in the French Ministry of Armed Forces, personally commended Hasegawa and his team. Chiva emphasized their crucial involvement in fostering cooperation between France’s Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier and American aircraft. He also highlighted their support in acquiring advanced technologies like the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) and Advanced Arresting Gear (AAG) for France’s future aircraft carrier. Representatives from the French Defense Procurement Agency, Navy International Programs Office, Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment Program Office (PMA-251), and Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System and Advanced Arresting Gear teams, following the presentation of the French Médaille de l’Aéronautique to Bill Hasegawa (front row, third from right), PMA-251 Foreign Military Sales Lead, for his accomplishment to aviation. Credit: NAVAIR

During the award ceremony, held in late 2023 at the Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Advanced Shipbuilding and Carrier Integration Center in Newport News, Virginia, Chiva remarked, “Your constant desire to move forward and your tenacity allow the French teams to receive the information needed for the design of our future aircraft carrier; this is invaluable to us.” The event was attended by leadership and representatives from both the American and French programs.

Hasegawa, attributing the success of the FMS program to teamwork, challenge and relationship management, chain of command management, and open communications, expressed his commitment to being a responsible custodian of the award. He humbly stated that his contributions were only a part of the team’s collaborative efforts. In his speech, Chiva emphasized the significance of the medal as a symbol of the robust relationship between the DGA and the U.S. Navy, praising Hasegawa’s commitment and openness to cooperation.

The Médaille de l’Aéronautique is a civilian honor conferred by the French government. Annually, fewer than 275 individuals, including military personnel and civilians, are awarded this distinction for their exceptional contributions to the aviation industry. The award is infrequently bestowed upon foreign nationals, making Hasegawa’s recognition especially noteworthy. The selection process involves a council headed by a French Ministry of Armed Forces member, including the CEO of DGA, the chief of staff of the French Air and Space Force, and eminent figures from the French civilian aviation sector. Hasegawa’s formal selection was made on July 14, 2023, and the award was presented on November 17, 2023.

This accolade underscores the importance of international collaboration in advancing aviation technology and reinforcing the ties between the United States and France in military aviation. Hasegawa’s achievement not only recognizes his commitment and expertise but also signifies the broader impact of teamwork and international cooperation in technological advancements and defense.

