The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has embarked on a significant environmental restoration project, planting approximately 147 million juvenile oysters, known as spat, in Anne Arundel County waters. This initiative directly responds to the 2022 grounding of the M/V Ever Forward container ship in the Chesapeake Bay, which damaged a natural oyster bar.

On March 13, 2022, the Ever Forward, measuring 1,095 feet, ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay’s Natural Oyster Bar 4-2. The incident, which saw the ship’s bow stuck in an 18-foot depth area while it required 40 feet, led to an intensive month-long extraction effort, including dredging, before the ship was refloated on April 17, 2022.

Credit: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

In response to this environmental mishap, the state mandated Evergreen Marine Corporation, the ship’s owner, to compensate the DNR with $676,200. These funds are earmarked for seeding oyster bars to offset the impact of the grounding. The DNR has now outlined its plan for utilizing this funding.

Kristen Fidler, DNR Assistant Secretary for Aquatic Resources, expressed relief that the Ever Forward’s grounding will be counterbalanced with efforts benefiting Bay oysters. She highlighted the importance of this new spat planting for both the oyster industry and ongoing restoration efforts in Maryland.

The incident had affected approximately 14 acres of the Chesapeake Bay’s bottom, including parts of a natural oyster bar. A subsequent U.S. Coast Guard report attributed the grounding to negligence on the part of the Ever Forward.

In January 2023, the Maryland Board of Public Works approved a wetlands license from the Maryland Department of the Environment, which included the condition for Evergreen Marine Corporation to finance the seeding of oyster bars as mitigation for infringing the legal boundaries of a designated natural oyster bar.

The DNR plans to distribute 60 million spat in designated sanctuary waters, where oyster harvesting is prohibited, and 87 million spat in areas significant to the oyster industry. This decision aligns with Maryland’s commitment to both the ecological and economic importance of oysters.

After consultations with oyster stakeholders in Anne Arundel County, the DNR selected Herring Bay Sanctuary for the sanctuary spat. This location offers adequate habitat and water salinity essential for oyster survival and reproduction. Part of this sanctuary is marked as “depleted” in the 2022 stock assessment, and the planting aims to revitalize this area.

Christopher Judy, Director of DNR’s Shellfish Division, expressed enthusiasm for the positive impact of the mitigation spat, particularly in the Herring Bay sanctuary, which will significantly contribute to the local oyster population. DNR anticipates collaborating with Advocates for Herring Bay, a key partner in the region.

The specifics for the 29 acres of public fishery oyster plantings will be determined in coordination with the Anne Arundel County Oyster Committee during DNR’s annual planning meeting with commercial oyster operators in February.

In the coming months, DNR will finalize the details of hatchery production and planting for both the sanctuary and public fishery spat. These efforts are scheduled for summer 2024 and may extend into 2025 if necessary. This initiative marks a significant step in Maryland’s commitment to ecological restoration and sustainable use of its natural resources.

