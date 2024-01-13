Washington, D.C. – The Smithsonian Associates is set to offer an enriching and imaginative experience for children entering kindergarten through ninth grade at its 2024 Smithsonian Summer Camp. The camp, running from Monday, June 17 to Friday, August 16, at the S. Dillon Ripley Center, allows young minds to delve into the Smithsonian’s vast collections, engaging in various activities from museum visits to hands-on projects.

Over 90 daily camps, operating from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., will be available, each tailored to different age groups and interests. The camp also provides before-camp and after-camp activities, extending the day from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for busy parents.

For the youngest participants, camps like “Smithsonian Quest,” “Galactic Adventures,” and “Junior Paleontologists” offer a blend of storytelling, art, science, and music, promising a fun-filled learning experience. These camps are designed to introduce kindergarteners through second graders to the Smithsonian world in an engaging way.

Older campers have a wide array of options as well. “Smithsonian Spectrum” caters to children in grades 4-6, exploring the science and art of colors through the Smithsonian’s diverse resources. This includes conducting color experiments and creating art inspired by various museum exhibits. Similarly, “Soldiers and Dioramas” for grades 6-9 brings history to life, where campers learn about significant historical battles through miniature war games.

Science enthusiasts can look forward to adventures ranging from ocean exploration to star gazing, with Smithsonian’s museums and research centers providing an exciting backdrop. Other themes include ancient civilizations, geology, and “What’s Really Real: AI and Photography,” ensuring a broad spectrum of interests are covered.

These weeklong camps’ prices are $495 for non-members and $425 for Smithsonian Associates members. Notably, the camp will be closed on Wednesday, June 19, and Thursday, July 4, with adjusted pricing for those weeks.

Registration for the general public opens on Friday, February 16, at 10 a.m. ET. Priority registration is available for donors and Smithsonian Associates members starting February 12. All registrations must be completed online, with further details available on the Summer Camp website or by calling (202) 633-3030.

Smithsonian Associates, known for being the world’s largest museum-based education program, has been creating educational and cultural programs for nearly 60 years. Its mission is to bring the Smithsonian to life, inspired by the institution’s research, collections, and exhibitions. Each year, it hosts nearly 1,000 public programs, igniting creativity and learning in people of all ages.

