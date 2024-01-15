Washington, D.C. – In an intense United East Conference game, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team faced a challenging matchup against the Bison of Gallaudet University, culminating in a narrow 87-82 defeat.

The game began with the Seahawks struggling to find their rhythm on offense, quickly falling behind 14-0 within the first five minutes. It was Kristin Sabatini who eventually broke the scoring drought for St. Mary’s, marking their first points in the game. Teammates Rayna Miller and Stephanie Howell contributed to the scoreboard in the first quarter, but their efforts weren’t enough to close the gap significantly, trailing 20-7.

Credit: The St. Mary's College of Maryland

However, the second quarter marked a significant turnaround for the Seahawks. They outscored the Bison 30-19, showcasing an impressive long-range shooting performance. They connected on six three-pointers, with a notable 50% success rate from behind the arc. Sam Blaylock was a standout performer, hitting three triples, while Olivia Liszt, Marley Saunders, and Amira Whitaker each added one.

The third quarter saw a back-and-forth battle, with both teams exchanging leads. A notable jump shot from Rachel Manning brought the Seahawks ahead by five, but the Bison closed the gap, tying the game at 61 by the quarter’s end. Seven different Seahawks contributed points, reflecting a balanced offensive effort.

In the final quarter, St. Mary’s initially took a three-point lead thanks to Melanie Aguilar’s successful “and one” attempt. However, the Bison counterattacked, reclaiming the lead six minutes before the end. Despite resilient efforts from Jamie Velandria and Olivia Liszt, St. Mary’s couldn’t regain the lead in the closing minutes.

Key performances in the game included Sam Blaylock, who finished with 19 points, including four three-pointers. Amira Whitaker also impressed with 19 points and seven rebounds. Both teams showed strong shooting performances, each recording over 40% field goal accuracy.

The Seahawks look to rebound from this defeat in their next game scheduled for January 16 at 7:00 PM against Penn State Harrisburg in St. Mary’s City, MD. The team’s resolve and skill, as seen in their comeback efforts and strong shooting, will be crucial as they continue their season in the competitive United East Conference.

