Below are the known closing and delays relayed to The Southern Maryland Chronicle.(Updated as of 1/15/2024@8 pm)
Anne Arundel County:
- Due to inclement weather, all Anne Arundel County Public Schools will open two hours late tomorrow, January 16. There will be no morning half-day ECI classes, and no morning sessions at the Centers of Applied Technology North or South. A re-evaluation of conditions will occur by 7 a.m. on January 16.
Calvert County:
- CCPS will be on a 2-hr delay
Charles County:
- CCPS is on a 2-hr delay(will reevaluate at 6 am)
- Three-year-olds will not attend AM
Prince Georges County:
- PGCPS Closed for 1/16/2024
St. Mary’s County:
- SMCPS on a 2-hr delay
State of Maryland:
NAS Pax River:
- NAS Patuxent River has announced it will be open on a 2-hour delayed arrival schedule Tuesday, January 16, 2024 for non-essential personnel.
- Essential personnel must report to work as previously scheduled; Essential Personnel are designated as those performing duties that are critical to the operations of security, emergency management, medical facilities, public safety, and other crucial operations.
- Civil service employees designated as non-essential who choose to report to work will be granted admin leave for the hours before the set delayed arrival time. Civil service employees may take a combination of unscheduled leave, telework and/or leave without pay (LWOP) for the entire day. Civil service employees choosing not to use a combination of unscheduled annual leave, telework, and/or LWOP for the entire workday should report 2-hours later than their regular arrival time. Contract employees should contact their company for guidance. Check with your chain of command for specific guidance.