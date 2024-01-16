LEONARDTOWN, MD — St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office announced on January 16, 2024, a significant financial boost in its mission to support crime victims. The office has been awarded a $302,338 grant from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services (GOCPYVS). This grant, part of the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA), is set to profoundly expand the services offered to victims of crime in the area.

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling expressed gratitude for the grant, recognizing its potential to strengthen the community by providing essential support to crime victims. “We are grateful to receive the grant, which enables our office to expand the available victim services and provide crucial assistance to support and empower crime victims for a safer and more resilient community,” Sterling remarked.

The funds from this grant will significantly impact the operations of the Victim/Witness Advocate Division of the State’s Attorney’s Office. This includes introducing innovative services like canine companions and mental health services for crime victims. Moreover, the grant will facilitate hiring additional Victim/Witness Advocates and provide essential training to enhance their effectiveness in supporting victims and witnesses.

This grant is not the first significant funding secured under Sterling’s leadership. Since her tenure began, Sterling has secured $643,843 in grants dedicated to victim services for St. Mary’s County. Including other grants, the fiscal year 2024 saw a cumulative total of $842,393 directed toward the county’s initiatives in this area. This demonstrates Sterling’s strategic approach to leveraging external resources to enhance the critical functions of the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The successful acquisition of the VOCA grant can be attributed to the diligent efforts of Jessika Hall, Grant Coordinator for the State’s Attorney’s Office. Hall’s expertise in grant writing and preparation was pivotal in obtaining this competitive funding aimed at benefiting the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

This grant marks a significant step forward in the State’s Attorney’s Office’s ongoing commitment to support crime victims. Introducing new services and additional staffing promises to bolster the office’s capabilities in providing comprehensive assistance to those impacted by crime. With this funding, St. Mary’s County stands to enhance its resilience and safety, ensuring a supportive environment for crime victims and witnesses.

Under Sterling’s leadership, the State’s Attorney’s Office continues to showcase its dedication to community welfare through strategic resource allocation and innovative service expansion. The VOCA grant is a testament to the office’s commitment to serving the needs of crime victims and witnesses, ensuring that they receive the necessary support and assistance during challenging times.

