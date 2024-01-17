In a successful operation by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, two suspects were apprehended immediately after stealing fragrances valued at over $11,000 from a department store. The incident, occurring on January 10 at 10:30 a.m., was part of a coordinated effort to tackle organized retail thefts causing significant losses nationwide.

Detective Hooper and the store’s loss prevention staff conducted a surveillance operation. They observed Chawnniece Rickelle Mitchell, 25, and Gary Denali Goodridge, 26, both from Washington, D.C., enter the store and swiftly take a large quantity of fragrances. Without paying for the items, the duo attempted to flee the scene with the stolen merchandise stuffed in bags. Gary Denali Goodridge, age 26 Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Chawnniece Rickelle Mitchell, age 25, Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

The quick response of Detective Hooper and loss prevention personnel led to the immediate apprehension of the suspects. Meanwhile, patrol officers located an unoccupied silver Mercedes in the parking lot, with its engine still running. The vehicle was found to have been reported stolen from another jurisdiction, with the key fob discovered on one of the arrested suspects.

Sheriff Troy D. Berry commended the detectives for their diligent work, highlighting the larger issue of retail thefts that lead to substantial financial losses for businesses nationwide. The coordinated plan and vigilant surveillance by the detectives were instrumental in recovering the stolen items and apprehending the culprits.

The investigation further revealed the suspects’ connection to the region’s organized retail theft ring. This bust is a significant blow to the operations of this ring, underscoring the effectiveness of strategic law enforcement efforts against organized retail crime.

Mitchell and Goodridge face charges of two counts of theft each. In the wake of the arrest, Mitchell was released from the Charles County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond on January 10. Conversely, Goodridge was ordered to be held without bond on January 11. Detective Hooper continues to lead the investigation, aiming to uncover further details about the retail theft ring and prevent future business losses.

This incident serves as a reminder of the persistent challenge of organized retail theft and the importance of collaborative efforts between law enforcement and private sector loss prevention personnel. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office’s proactive approach in this case has not only led to the recovery of a significant amount of stolen property but also provided crucial insights into the operations of retail theft rings, which could aid in preventing similar crimes in the future.

Like this: Like Loading...