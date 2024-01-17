CALIFORNIA, MD, January 15, 2024 – The Southern Maryland Bluegrass at the Elks series is set to host The Grascals, a celebrated bluegrass group, at the Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 in Prince Frederick, MD, on February 11, 2024. Doors open at noon, with the performance scheduled for 2:00 PM.

The Grascals, known for their blend of modern and traditional bluegrass, have carved a niche in the genre with their deep respect for bluegrass’ founding fathers. Their unique style has brought them three Grammy® nominations and two “Entertainer of the Year” awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA). Their influence extends beyond the bluegrass community, marked by appearances on national shows like The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Fox & Friends, The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and CBS’ The Talk. Their prominence was also highlighted by performances at presidential events, including for President George W. Bush and at President Barack Obama’s inaugural ball at the Smithsonian.

With over 200 guest appearances on the Grand Ole Opry and performances at prestigious venues such as Radio City Music Hall, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Kennedy Center, The Grascals have firmly established themselves in the American music scene. Their international presence includes performances in Japan, Greece, France, Germany, Switzerland, Norway, and Belgium. Collaborations with legends like Dolly Parton, Charlie Daniels, Vince Gill, and George Jones further underline their significance in the industry.

The upcoming concert in Southern Maryland is part of The Grascals’ milestone tour, celebrating their 20th year as a professional touring bluegrass band. The group continues demonstrating their mastery and passion for the genre through original compositions, reworking bluegrass classics, or offering fresh takes on popular songs like “Last Train to Clarksville.” Their ability to attract traditional bluegrass fans and new listeners speaks to their versatility and wide appeal.

The Southern Maryland Bluegrass at the Elks concert with The Grascals offers a unique opportunity for fans to experience the band’s dynamic performance. Tickets are priced at $23.00 per person, available at the door from noon. Children under 12 are admitted free with a paying adult. The Calvert Elks Lodge, located at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD, will also offer food for sale and feature a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.

The series will continue with performances by High Fidelity on March 3, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out on March 24, and a closing show by Dave Peterson & 1946 in April. Further details and information about the series can be found by calling 301-737-3004 or visiting www.somdbluegrass.com.

The event promises to be a celebration of bluegrass music, showcasing The Grascals’ remarkable journey and their contributions to the genre while also highlighting the vibrant bluegrass scene in Southern Maryland.

