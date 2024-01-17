LATHAM, N.Y. – Hollique Johnson, a senior captain from Glen Burnie, Md., has been honored as the United East Conference Men’s Basketball Volt Division Defensive Player of the Week. This recognition, announced on Monday, Jan. 15, marks the second time Johnson has received this accolade this season.

Johnson’s recent performances have significantly contributed to the success of the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team. The Seahawks, under his leadership, secured two pivotal league victories. On January 10, they defeated Penn State Berks with a score of 84-68, followed by a narrow win over Gallaudet University, 67-65, on January 13.

Credit: Chuck Steenburgh / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Standing at 6-7, Johnson plays as a forward. His statistics over the past week have been impressive. He achieved a 50% shooting accuracy from the field (10-20) and averaged 10.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.0 blocks across the two games. This performance demonstrates his versatility and effectiveness on both ends of the court.

In the game against Penn State Berks, Johnson contributed six points, six defensive rebounds, two assists, and one steal. His impact was even more pronounced in the game against Gallaudet University. He scored 14 points, secured nine rebounds (six defensive), and achieved a career- and game-high four blocks, along with three assists.

These performances have placed Johnson sixth in the United East regarding average rebounds per game, with 8.6. His defensive prowess and rebounding ability have been integral to St. Mary’s College’s strategy and success this season.

The Seahawks, currently holding a 9-8 overall record and a 4-0 record in the United East Conference, are looking to continue their strong performance. Their next game is scheduled for Tuesday, January 16, when they will host Penn State Harrisburg at the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center Arena at 5 p.m. This upcoming matchup promises to be another opportunity for Johnson to showcase his defensive skills and contribute to his team’s ongoing success in the league.

Johnson’s recognition as the Defensive Player of the Week highlights his skills and contributions and reflects the overall strength and teamwork of the St. Mary’s College men’s basketball team. As they advance through the season, Johnson’s role as a senior captain and key player will be pivotal in pursuing further victories and accolades in the United East Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...