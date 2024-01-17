LATHAM, N.Y. – Zack Kralec, a sophomore captain from Hereford, Maryland, has been honored with the United East Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Week award. The conference office made this announcement on Tuesday morning, highlighting Kralec’s significant contributions to the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s indoor track & field team.

Kralec’s performance at the recent Spartan Invitational, hosted by St. Thomas Aquinas College on January 12, was pivotal in earning him this accolade. The 6-foot-3 pole vaulter showcased his skills by finishing fifth in the pole vault event. He achieved a height of 4.02 meters, demonstrating his athletic prowess in this challenging discipline.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

In addition to his success in pole vaulting, Kralec made a remarkable impact in the sprinting events. He clocked a personal-best time of 8.03 seconds in the 60-meter dash, an impressive feat that underscores his versatility and athletic ability across different track and field events.

The recognition of Kralec as the Field Athlete of the Week is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the sport. His achievements have brought individual glory and contributed to the prestige of the St. Mary’s College men’s indoor track & field team. Such accolades motivate young athletes and elevate the standard of competition within the conference.

Looking ahead, the St. Mary’s College team is preparing for their next competition. The Seahawks are scheduled to participate in the Alvernia University Winter Invite, which will take place on Saturday, January 20, at The PLEX in Reading, Pennsylvania. This event presents another opportunity for Kralec and his teammates to showcase their talents and compete at a high level.

Kralec’s recent award and anticipated performance at the upcoming invite are keenly watched by fans and competitors alike. His journey through the season is not just about personal records and accolades; it’s also about representing St. Mary’s College and contributing to the team’s overall success in the competitive world of collegiate track and field.

As the season progresses, athletes like Kralec continue pushing their abilities’ boundaries, striving for excellence in every competition. Their dedication and achievements not only enhance their careers but also contribute significantly to the sports community, inspiring upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams in track and field.

