January marks National Radon Action Month, and Maryland officials emphasize the importance of testing homes for radon. This initiative is driven by concerns over the gas’s link to lung cancer. As the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States, radon is a significant health hazard, trailing only behind smoking in its impact.

Radon, a radioactive gas, forms from the natural breakdown of uranium in soil. It is odorless, tasteless, and invisible, making detection possible only through specific testing kits or specialized equipment. The concern is heightened in Maryland, where approximately 21% of radon test results show levels at or above the action level set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The EPA has set a threshold of 4 picocuries per liter of air, recommending that homes install mitigation equipment.

John Swett, the owner-operator of Radon Abatement Services in Kensington, explains the dynamics of radon entry into homes. “The main engine driving radon into houses is the natural vacuum that all structures create on the soil,” said Swett. He elaborated on the ‘thermal stack effect’, which actively draws radon into homes. Mitigation systems are designed to counteract this effect by creating a void under the house, diverting radon before it infiltrates the structure.

The cost of installing mitigation systems varies, especially depending on the type of home foundation. “In most homes with a slab foundation, mitigation equipment installation costs between $800 and $1,600,” Swett added, providing a cost range for homeowners considering such installations.

Radon’s presence is not limited to the air. It can also be found in groundwater, posing a risk to homes reliant on well water. Swett emphasized the importance of testing water for radon, particularly as it can contribute to home radon levels. “Radon in water is mostly an issue with what it contributes to your overall radon in air levels,” he stated. This becomes a concern when water is aerated in household uses, like in kitchens or bathrooms, releasing radon into the air.

The EPA’s statistics reveal the serious health implications of radon exposure. Of the cancer deaths attributable to radon in water, 89% are from lung cancer, and 11% are from stomach cancer, resulting from ingesting radon-contaminated water. While the agency has established no specific action level for radon in water, the figures underscore the importance of testing and mitigation.

As National Radon Action Month continues, Maryland officials actively encourage residents to test their homes for radon and take necessary actions if elevated levels are detected. This push for awareness and proactive measures aims to reduce the health risks associated with radon exposure, particularly the risk of lung cancer.

