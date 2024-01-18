EASTON, Md. – In a significant move to nurture the next generation of leaders, Leadership Maryland, a prominent nonprofit focused on enhancing Maryland’s leadership landscape, has introduced its Emerging Leader Program. This initiative, aimed at high-potential professionals from various sectors, marks a new chapter in the organization’s 30-year history of leadership development.

Leadership Maryland has been at the forefront of executive professional development in the state, catering to senior-level leaders with a track record of professional and community achievements. The newly launched Emerging Leader Program expands this scope, targeting mid-level employees poised for advancement. The program is designed to refine core leadership skills, and applications for its inaugural class are open until February 26, 2024. The selection of 30 participants for the 2024 class will be announced in early April.

The Emerging Leader Program spans six months, featuring monthly day-long sessions. These sessions blend interactive training with panel discussions, hosting prominent state leaders as guest speakers. The curriculum aims at comprehensive leadership growth, focusing on self-awareness, adaptability, inclusivity, strategic thinking, and impactful leadership. Participants will also have the option of mentorship from Leadership Maryland’s experienced alumni.

David Fike, President and CEO of Leadership Maryland and a 2016 alum of the program, emphasized the high demand for the organization’s Executive Program over the years. He noted, “After 30 years of empowering many of the most impactful leaders across our state, demand for Leadership Maryland’s flagship Executive Program is higher than ever.” He added that the Emerging Leader Program responds to the need for more inclusive leadership training opportunities.

The program is open to individuals actively involved in their communities and career advancement, emphasizing becoming stronger leaders in both arenas. Leadership Maryland aims for a diverse class, including a mix of geographic locations, professions, ethnicities, ages, and genders.

The application process requires completed packages and registration fees to be submitted to Leadership Maryland by 5:00 p.m. on February 26, 2024. Further details on the application process, selection criteria, tuition, financial assistance, program dates, locations, and attendance policies can be found on Leadership Maryland’s website at https://www.leadershipmd.org/apply.html.

For additional information, interested individuals can contact Leadership Maryland at 410-841-2101 or via email at Info@LeadershipMD.org.

This initiative represents a significant opportunity for Maryland’s rising professionals to enhance their leadership capabilities, contributing to the state’s thriving community and business sectors. As Leadership Maryland continues to evolve, its focus on developing versatile, innovative leaders is poised to impact the region’s future.

Like this: Like Loading...