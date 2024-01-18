LEONARDTOWN, MD – In a significant legal development on January 17, 2024, the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court handed down a substantial sentence in a DUI manslaughter case. Kevin Eugene Luther, 43, of Lexington Park, Maryland, received a 20-year prison term with 12 years of active incarceration for causing a fatal crash under the influence, leading to the deaths of two individuals.

The tragic incident occurred on August 31, 2021, when Luther, driving in the wrong direction on Pegg Road, collided head-on with the victim’s vehicle. Traveling at a high speed of approximately 89 to 92 miles per hour, Luther’s vehicle struck with such force that both occupants of the other vehicle died at the scene. Further exacerbating the circumstances, Luther’s blood alcohol content was measured at 0.21 grams per 100 milliliters, significantly surpassing Maryland’s legal limit of 0.08 grams. Lexington Park man indicted for 2021 Pegg Road Fatal Crash

During the sentencing hearing, the prosecution urged the court to impose a maximum sentence of 20 years, highlighting the preventable and devastating nature of drunk driving offenses. The Maryland Sentencing Guidelines recommended a sentence ranging from one to ten years. However, acknowledging the gravity of the offense, the court decided to exceed these guidelines, culminating in the 20-year sentence with 12 years of active incarceration.

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling, representing the state in this case, expressed her stance. “Drunk driving is a crime that is entirely preventable and has devastating effects on members of our community and their families. Our office will continue to vigorously prosecute those who choose to endanger the lives of others,” Sterling stated. She also conveyed her sympathies to the families of the victims, whose lives were abruptly and tragically taken.

Sergeant Justin Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police Crash Team meticulously investigated the case, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of the events leading to the tragic accident. Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Lisa Ridge adeptly handled the sentencing hearing, advocating for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Amy D. Lorenzini presided over the case, demonstrating the judiciary’s commitment to addressing such grievous offenses with appropriate severity. The outcome of this case serves as a stern reminder of the consequences of drunk driving and the judiciary’s role in upholding public safety.

